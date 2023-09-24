WHL Roundup: Thunderbirds open title defence with 3-2 win over Wild

Centre Sam Popowich scored a game-winning goal with 33 seconds left in the game as the Seattle Thunderbirds opened their Western Hockey League title defence with a 3-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild.

Forwards Coster Dunn and Braeden Cootes were the other goal scorers for Seattle. Thunderbirds goalie Spencer Michnik turned away 28 of 30 shots to earn the win.

Forwards Miles Cooper and Briley Wood had the goals for the Wild, while netminder Daniel Hauser had a game-high 33 saves.

It was the Wild's second game in the WHL after the Winnipeg Ice franchise was sold and relocated to Wenatchee, Wash., in June.

There were eight other games in the WHL.

The Red Deer Rebels beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3, the Everett Silvertips defeated the Victoria Royals 5-3, the Portland Winterhawks edged the Kelowna Rockets 6-5 in overtime, the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Calgary Hitmen 5-3, the Brandon Wheat Kings blew out the Moose Jaw Warriors 9-4, the Tri-City Americans beat the Prince George Cougars 6-4, the Regina Pats beat the Saskatoon Blades 5-1 without NHL-bound phenom Connor Bedard, and the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Swift Current Broncos 5-2.

