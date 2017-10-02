WHL Roundup: Tavin Grant perfect as Cougars blank Winterhawks 3-0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tavin Grant stopped all 47 shots he faced as the Prince George Cougars shut out the Portland Winterhawks 3-0 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Kody McDonald, Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Jackson Leppard supplied the offence for the Cougars (1-3-0).

Shane Farkas turned away 26 shots for Portland (2-1-0).

Prince George went 2 for 2 on the power play and the Winterhawks were 0 for 7.

---

OIL KINGS 4 ICE 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Davis Koch put away the eventual winner in the second period as Edmonton held on for a win over Kootenay.

Trey Fix-Wolansky, Matthew Robertson and Kobe Mohr also scored for the Oil Kings (2-3-0).

Cale Fleury, Brett Davis and Keenan Taphorn replied for the Ice (2-2-1).

Fleury was given a match penalty for cross checking at 16:11 of the second period.

---

PATS 6 REBELS 1

REGINA, Sask. — Emil Oksanen scored three times to lift the Pats over Red Deer.

Bryce Platt, Josh Mahura and Dawson Davidson also scored for Regina (2-2-1).

Mason McCarty scored for the Rebels (3-2-0).

---

ROYALS 6 BLAZERS 3

VICTORIA — Dante Hannoun had a hat trick as the Royals beat Kamloops.

Spencer Gerth had the eventual winner in the first minute of the third period for Victoria (4-0-0), while Eric Florchuk and Matthew Smith also scored.

Ondrej Vala, Brodi Stuart and Garrett Pilon scored for the Blazers (0-5-0).

---

The Canadian Press