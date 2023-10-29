WHL roundup: Sydor scores twice as Blazers beat Americans 5-2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Dylan Sydor scored twice and the Kamloops Blazers scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the visiting Tri-City Americans 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

Ashton Ferster, Andrew Thomson and Logan Bairos also scored for the Blazers (3-9-2-0), who trailed 2-1 heading into the final period.

Parker Bell scored twice for the Americans (6-5-1-1.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WHEAT KINGS 2 BLADES 1

BRANDON, Man. — Roger McQueen's power-play goal at 16:32 of the first period stood up as the winner as the Brandon Wheat Kings edged the visiting Saskatoon Blades 2-1.

Quinn Mantei also scored for the Wheat Kings (7-6-2-1).

Trevor Wong scored for the Blades (8-5-0-0).

---

WILD 4 ROCKETS 0

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Daniel Hauser made 30 saves to earn the shutout as the Wenatchee Wild beat the visiting Kelowna Rockets 4-0.

Graham Sward, Kenta Isogai, Miles Cooper and Evan Friesen all scored for the Wild (8-6-1-0).

Netminder Jari Kykkanen kicked out 27 of 31 shots for the Rockets (7-6-1-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 6 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tarin Smith scored twice as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 6-2.

Beau Courtney, Niko Tsakumis, Ben Hemmerling and Eric Jamieson also scored for the Silvertips (6-6-1-0).

Hayden Paupanekis and Chase Harrington scored for the Chiefs (5-5-2-0).

---

RAIDERS 4 BRONCOS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Niall Crocker scored a goal and an assist as the Prince Albert Raiders edged the visiting Swift Current Broncos 4-2.

Brayden Dube, Hayden Pakkala and Ryder Ritchie also scored for the Raiders (8-5-0-1).

Clarke Caswell and Tyson Laventure scored for the Broncos (7-7-1-0).

---

WARRIORS 5 COUGARS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Denton Mateychuk scored twice as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-1.

Lucas Brenton, Atley Calvert and Jagger Firkus also scored for the Warriors (9-6-0-0).

Zac Funk scored for the Cougars (9-4-0-0).

---

OIL KINGS 5 WINTERHAWKS 4

EDMONTON, Alta. — Marshall Finnie knocked in the game-winning goal at 16:48 of the second period as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the visiting Portland Winterhawks.

Rilen Kovacevic, Marc Lajoie, Landon Hanson and Adam Jecho also scored for the Oil Kings (4-9-0-1).

Marcus Nguyen scored twice for the Winterhawks (8-3-0-0), while Josh Zakreski and James Stefan netted singles.

---

GIANTS 3 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA, B.C. — The Vancouver Giants earned a 3-2 victory by beating the host Victoria Royals in a four-round shootout.

Mazden Leslie and Colton Roberts scored for the Giants (4-6-1-0) in regulation time.

Teydon Trembecky and Cole Reschny scored for the Royals (7-6-0-1).

---

TIGERS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Reid Andresen scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 6-3.

Shane Smith, Tyler MacKenzie, Cayden Lindstrom and Nate Corbet also scored for the Tigers (9-4-1-0).

Antonio Martorana, Luca Hauf and Coster Dunn scored for the Thunderbirds (7-4-0-0).

---

HITMEN 7 REBELS 4

CALGARY, Alta. — Oliver Tulk scored a goal and added two assists as the Calgary Hitmen downed the Red Deer Rebels 7-4.

Carter MacAdams, Ben Kindel, Reese Hamilton, Tyson Greenway, Carter Yakemchuk and David Adaszynski also scored for the Hitmen (5-7-2-0).

Kai Uchacz scored twice for the Rebels (5-7-0-1), while Elias Carmichael and Carson Latimer netted singles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press