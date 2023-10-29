WHL roundup: Sydor scores twice as Blazers beat Americans 5-2
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Dylan Sydor scored twice and the Kamloops Blazers scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the visiting Tri-City Americans 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.
Ashton Ferster, Andrew Thomson and Logan Bairos also scored for the Blazers (3-9-2-0), who trailed 2-1 heading into the final period.
Parker Bell scored twice for the Americans (6-5-1-1.
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
WHEAT KINGS 2 BLADES 1
BRANDON, Man. — Roger McQueen's power-play goal at 16:32 of the first period stood up as the winner as the Brandon Wheat Kings edged the visiting Saskatoon Blades 2-1.
Quinn Mantei also scored for the Wheat Kings (7-6-2-1).
Trevor Wong scored for the Blades (8-5-0-0).
---
WILD 4 ROCKETS 0
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Daniel Hauser made 30 saves to earn the shutout as the Wenatchee Wild beat the visiting Kelowna Rockets 4-0.
Graham Sward, Kenta Isogai, Miles Cooper and Evan Friesen all scored for the Wild (8-6-1-0).
Netminder Jari Kykkanen kicked out 27 of 31 shots for the Rockets (7-6-1-0).
---
SILVERTIPS 6 CHIEFS 2
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tarin Smith scored twice as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 6-2.
Beau Courtney, Niko Tsakumis, Ben Hemmerling and Eric Jamieson also scored for the Silvertips (6-6-1-0).
Hayden Paupanekis and Chase Harrington scored for the Chiefs (5-5-2-0).
---
RAIDERS 4 BRONCOS 2
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Niall Crocker scored a goal and an assist as the Prince Albert Raiders edged the visiting Swift Current Broncos 4-2.
Brayden Dube, Hayden Pakkala and Ryder Ritchie also scored for the Raiders (8-5-0-1).
Clarke Caswell and Tyson Laventure scored for the Broncos (7-7-1-0).
---
WARRIORS 5 COUGARS 1
MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Denton Mateychuk scored twice as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-1.
Lucas Brenton, Atley Calvert and Jagger Firkus also scored for the Warriors (9-6-0-0).
Zac Funk scored for the Cougars (9-4-0-0).
---
OIL KINGS 5 WINTERHAWKS 4
EDMONTON, Alta. — Marshall Finnie knocked in the game-winning goal at 16:48 of the second period as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the visiting Portland Winterhawks.
Rilen Kovacevic, Marc Lajoie, Landon Hanson and Adam Jecho also scored for the Oil Kings (4-9-0-1).
Marcus Nguyen scored twice for the Winterhawks (8-3-0-0), while Josh Zakreski and James Stefan netted singles.
---
GIANTS 3 ROYALS 2
VICTORIA, B.C. — The Vancouver Giants earned a 3-2 victory by beating the host Victoria Royals in a four-round shootout.
Mazden Leslie and Colton Roberts scored for the Giants (4-6-1-0) in regulation time.
Teydon Trembecky and Cole Reschny scored for the Royals (7-6-0-1).
---
TIGERS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 3
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Reid Andresen scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 6-3.
Shane Smith, Tyler MacKenzie, Cayden Lindstrom and Nate Corbet also scored for the Tigers (9-4-1-0).
Antonio Martorana, Luca Hauf and Coster Dunn scored for the Thunderbirds (7-4-0-0).
---
HITMEN 7 REBELS 4
CALGARY, Alta. — Oliver Tulk scored a goal and added two assists as the Calgary Hitmen downed the Red Deer Rebels 7-4.
Carter MacAdams, Ben Kindel, Reese Hamilton, Tyson Greenway, Carter Yakemchuk and David Adaszynski also scored for the Hitmen (5-7-2-0).
Kai Uchacz scored twice for the Rebels (5-7-0-1), while Elias Carmichael and Carson Latimer netted singles.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2023.
The Canadian Press