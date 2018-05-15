WHL Roundup: Skinner blanks Silvertips as Broncos advance to Memorial Cup

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Giorgio Estephan scored the winner less than seven minutes into the first period and Stuart Skinner made 31 saves for the shutout as the Swift Current Broncos stymied the Everett Silvertips 3-0 on Sunday en route to advancing to the Memorial Cup.

Swift Current won the Western Hockey League final series 4-2 to capture their third Ed Chynoweth Cup, its first since 1993.

Estephan's goal came on the power play for the Broncos at 6:41 in the first.

Aleksi Heponiemi and Beck Malenstyn also scored for Swift Current.

Skinner's shutout was his league-leading sixth of the playoffs.

The Broncos' Glenn Gawdin, who had 32 points in 24 post-season games, was named WHL's playoff MVP.

Carter Hart turned aside 22 shots for Everett.

The Broncos went 1 for 5 on the power play, while the Silvertips went 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

Swift Current will open the four-team Memorial Cup tournament against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Saturday. The Hamilton Bulldogs will face the host Regina Pats on Friday.

The Canadian Press