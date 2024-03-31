WHL roundup: Silvertips salvage split with 2-1 win over visiting Giants

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips outshot the visiting Vancouver Giants 52-21 but had to battle to earn a 2-1 Western Hockey League playoff victory on Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Austin Roest scored both goals for the Silvertips, while Cade Zaplitny chipped in with two assists.

London Hoilett scored for the Giants, who won Friday's opener in the first round, best-of-seven series by a 6-4 decision.

Netminder Brett Mirwald stopped 53 of 55 shots for the Giants, while Tyler Palmer stopped 20 of 21 shots for the Silvertips.

The Silvertips, who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third, went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Giants were 0-for-3.

Game 3 in the series is set for Wednesday at Langley Events Centre, the home of the Giants.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

ROCKETS 3 WILD 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The visiting Kelowna Rockets scored the first two goals of the game and hung on to beat the Wenatchee Wild 3-1.

Luke Schelter, Trae Johnson and Andrew Cristall scored for the Rockets, while Caden Price chipped in with three assists.

Sam Ward scored for the Wild, who won the opening game of the first round, best-o-f-seven series 8-6 on Friday.

---

BRONCOS 4 HURRICANES 3

(Broncos lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Conor Geekie scored the winning goal at 17:46 of the third period as the Swift Current Broncos edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3.

Josh Filmon, Connor Hvidston and Ryan McCleary also scored for the Broncos, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first round, best-of-seven series.

Sean Tschigerl, Hayden Pakkala and Leo Braillard scored for the Hurricanes.

---

TIGERS 3 REBELS 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Gavin McKenna scored a goal and added two assists as the Medicine Hat Tigers edged the visiting Red Deer Rebels 3-1.

Reid Andresen and Cayden Lindstrom also scored for the Tigers, who tied the best-of-seven series 1-1 after losing Game 1 5-4 in double overtime on Friday.

Ollie Josephson scored for the Rebels.

---

WARRIORS 5 WHEAT KINGS 4 (OT)

(Warriors lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Lynden Lakovic scored at 2:15 of overtime as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 5-4.

Atley Calvert, Pavel McKenzie, Matthew Savoie and Brayden Yager also scored for the Warriors, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first round, best-of-seven series.

Roger McQueen scored twice for the Wheat Kings, while Rylen Roersma and Dominik Petr netted singles.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 ROYALS 1

(Winterhawks lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

PORTLAND, Ore. — James Stefan scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the visiting Victoria Royals 5-1.

Nate Danielson, Luca Cagnoni and Josh Davies also scored for the powerful Winterhawks, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first round, best-of-seven series.

Dawson Pasternak scored for the Royals.

---

COUGARS 7 CHIEFS 4

(Cougars lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Carlin Dezainde scored once and added an assist as the Prince George Cougars beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 7-4.

Oren Shtrom, Aiden Foster, Terik Parascak, Viliam Kmec, Ondrej Becher and Keaton Dowhaniuk also scored for the Cougars, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in their first round, best-of-seven series.

Layton Feist scored twice for the Chiefs, while Owen Martin and Hayden Paupanekis added singles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press