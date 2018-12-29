WHL Roundup: Silvertips down Chiefs 3-1 to extend point streak to 15 games

SPOKANE, Wash. — Connor Dewar scored twice as the Everett Silvertips defeated the Spokane Chiefs 3-1 to extend their point streak to 15 games in Western Hockey League action Friday.

Gage Goncalves also scored for the Silvertips (28-7-2), who are 13-0-2 on their current run.

Jack Finley scored the lone goal for the Chiefs (19-12-4).

Dustin Wolf kicked out 14 shots for Everett. Bailey Brkin turned aside 40 shots for Spokane.

The Chiefs were scoreless in four chances on the power play. The Silvertips went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

RAIDERS 4 BLADES 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Donovan Buskey kicked out 34 shots and Noah Gregor scored twice as Prince Albert doubled up Saskatoon.

Aliaksei Protas supplied the game-winning goal for the Raiders (33-2-1) at 10:33 of the third period. Cole Fonstad also scored for the Raiders. Gary Haden and Kristian Roykas Marthinsen replied for the Blades (21-11-5).

Dorrin Luding turned away 32 shots for Saskatoon.

Saskatoon's Brandon Schuldhaus received a game misconduct for kneeing at 8:51 of the first period.

PATS 3 WHEAT KINGS 2

REGINA, Sask. — Logan Nijhoff scored the game-winning goal at 11:34 of the third period as Regina topped Brandon.

Garrett Wright and Austin Pratt rounded out the scoring for the Pats (11-24-1). Cole Reinhardt and Luka Burzan answered for the Wheat Kings (15-12-6).

Max Paddock turned away 18 shots for Regina. Ethan Kruger stopped 35 shots for Brandon.

WARRIORS 4 BRONCOS 3 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Tristin Langan scored twice, including at 2:36 in overtime, as Moose Jaw defeated Swift Current.

Daemon Hunt and Justin Almeida also got on the scoresheet for the Warriors (18-8-6). Ethan Regnier, Alec Zawatsky and Matthew Culling supplied the offence for the Broncos (7-25-3).

Adam Evanoff stopped 24 shots for Moose Jaw. Joel Hofer turned aside 35 shots for Swift Current.

OIL KINGS 7 HITMEN 3

EDMONTON — Zach Russell had a goal and an assist as Edmonton beat Calgary.

Andrew Fyten, Vladimir Alistrov, Andrei Pavlenko, Wyatt McLeod, Aidan Lawson and Ethan Cap also scored for the Oil Kings (19-12-6). Mark Kastelic paced the Hitmen (15-16-4) with two goals, while Carson Focht added a single.

Dylan Myskiw turned aside 29 shots for Edmonton. Jack McNaughton blocked 31 shots for Calgary.

ROYALS 6 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Dante Hannoun scored four times and added an assist as Victoria thumped Lethbridge.

Igor Martynov and Tarun Fizer rounded out the scoring for the Royals (17-13-1). Jordy Bellerive and Calen Addison got on the board for the Hurricanes (18-10-6).

Brock Gould turned away 30 shots for Victoria. Reece Klassen combined with Carl Tetachuk for 23 saves for Lethbridge.

GIANTS 6 REBELS 0

RED DEER, Alta. — David Tendeck made 28 saves as Vancouver blanked Red Deer.

Alex Kannok, Davis Koch, Jared Legien, Jared Dmytriw, Justin Sourdif and Tristen Nielsen scored for the Giants (23-8-2).

Byron Fancy combined with Ethan Anders for 29 saves for Red Deer.

TIGERS 4 ICE 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — James Hamblin scored twice as Medicine Hat dumped Kootenay.

Ryan Jevne and Ryan Chyzowski also found the back of the net for the Tigers (18-15-3). Martin Bodak had the lone goal for the ICE (8-23-6).

Jordan Hollett turned aside 26 shots for Medicine Hat. Jesse Makaj blocked 29 shots for Kootenay.

AMERICANS 3 WINTERHAWKS 2 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Parker AuCoin scored at 1:19 of overtime as Tri-City downed Portland.

Sasha Mutala and Blake Stevenson provided the rest of the offence for the Americans (18-12-2). Brendan De Jong and Ryan Hughes scored for the Winterhawks (19-11-5).

Beck Warm kicked out 33 shots for Tri-City. Shane Farkas turned aside 29 shots for Portland.

Portland's John Ludvig received a game misconduct for a check from behind at 15:01 of the second period.

BLAZERS 3 ROCKETS 2 (OT)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Zane Franklin scored twice, including at 4:18 of overtime, as Kamloops downed Kelowna.

Brodi Stuart also scored for the Blazers (13-16-3). Lane Zablocki and Kaedan Korczak answered for the Rockets (16-17-3).

Dylan Ferguson kicked out 36 shots for Kamloops. James Porter turned away 26 shots for Kelowna.

COUGARS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1

SEATTLE — Taylor Gauthier kicked out 29 shots, while Vladislav Mikhalchuk had a goal and an assist as Prince George held on for a win over Seattle.

Josh Maser knocked in the game-winning goal for the Cougars (12-19-3) at 10:38 of the third period. Payton Mount had the lone goal for the Thunderbirds (11-17-4).

Liam Hughes turned away 30 shots for Seattle.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

The Canadian Press