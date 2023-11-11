WHL roundup: Sidorov scores winner as Blades edge Broncos 5-4

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Egor Sidorov knocked in the game-winning goal at 18:03 in the third period as the Blades edged the Broncos.

Brandon Lisowsky scored twice while Egor Sidorov, Easton Armstrong and Rowan Calvert scored once for Saskatoon.

Blades goaltender Austin Elliott stopped 16 of 20 shots.

Tyson Laventure, Rylan Gould, Brady Birnie and Luke Mistelbacher all scored for Swift Current.

Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck stopped 28 of 33 shots.

TIGERS 2 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW - The Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors during the shootout.

Andrew Basha scored once for Medicine Hat.

Tigers goaltender Evan May saved 34 of 35 shots.

Brayden Schuurman scored once for Moose Jaw.

Warriors netminder Jackson Unger stopped 27 of 28 shots.

HITMEN 6 OIL KINGS 1

CALGARY - Oliver Tulk scored twice as the Calgary Hitmen topped the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Carson Wetsch, Ben Kindel, Dax Williams and Carter Yakemchuk all scored once for Calgary.

Hitmen goaltender Ethan Buenaventura stopped 36 of 37 shots in the win.

Rilen Kovacevic scored once for Edmonton.

Oil Kings goaltender Logan Cunningham saved 42 of 48 shots.

RAIDERS 3 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE - Harrison Lodewyk banged in the game-winning goal at 14:19 in the third period as the Raiders edged the Chiefs.

Harrison Lodewyk scored twice while Sloan Stanick scored once for Prince Albert.

Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand blocked 27 of 29 shots.

Will McIsaac and Conner Roulette had a goal each for Spokane.

Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan stopped 29 of 32 shots.

WINTERHAWKS 5 GIANTS 1

VANCOUVER - Gabe Klassen scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks hammered the Vancouver Giants.

James Stefan scored twice while Josh Zakreski scored once for Portland.

Winterhawks netminder Jan Špunar stopped 22 of 23 shots in the win.

Kyren Gronick had the lone goal for Vancouver.

Giants goaltender Brett Mirwald saved 42 of 47 shots.

HURRICANES 5 WILD 1

LETHBRIDGE - Kooper Gizowski scored twice as Lethbridge Hurricanes topped the Wenatchee Wild.

Miguel Marques scored twice while Blake Swetlikoff scored once for Lethbridge.

Hurricanes netminder Harrison Meneghin kicked out 41 of 42 shots.

Evan Friesen scored once for Wenatchee.

Wild netminder Brendan Gee stopped 17 of 21 shots.

SILVERTIPS 2 ROCKETS 1

EVERETT - Ben Hemmerling knocked in the game-winning goal at 7:57 in the third period as the Silvertips edged the Rockets.

Ben Hemmerling and Austin Roest had a goal each for Everett.

Silvertips netminder Tyler Palmer kept out 22 of 23 shots.

Hiroki Gojsic scored once for Kelowna.

Rockets netminder Jake Pilon saved 37 of 39 shots.

BLAZERS 3 AMERICANS 0

TRI-CITY - Dylan Ernst earned a shut out as Kamloops downed Tri-City 3-0.

Samuel Borschowa, Matteo Koci and Shea Van Olm all scored once for Kamloops.

Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst stopped all 29 shots.

Americans netminder Lukas Matecha kicked out 33 of 36 shots.

COUGARS 4 REBELS 3

PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars beat the Red Deer Rebels but needed a shootout to do so.

Ondrej Becher scored twice while Zac Funk scored once for Prince George.

Cougars goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 29 of 32 shots.

Hunter Mayo, Talon Brigley and Evan Smith all had a goal for Red Deer.

Rebels netminder Rhett Stoesser saved 18 of 21 shots in the loss.

ROYALS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2

VICTORIA - Escalus Burlock knocked in the game-winning goal at 7:51 in the third period as the Royals edged the Thunderbirds.

Ben Riche scored twice while Escalus Burlock scored once for Victoria.

Royals goaltender Braden Holt stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Eric Alarie and Luca Hauf had a goal each for Seattle.

Thunderbirds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff saved 15 of 18 shots in the loss.

