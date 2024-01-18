WHL Roundup: Schuurman bags goal, 2 assists

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Schuurman scored a goal and 2 assists as Moose Jaw Warriors topped Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Kalem Parker, Matthew Savoie, Brayden Yager, Atley Calvert and Denton Mateychuk all scored once for Moose Jaw.

Warriors netminder Evan May stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Miguel Marques, Dylan Sydor and Sean Tschigerl all scored once for Lethbridge.

Hurricanes goaltender Brady Smith stopped 37 of 43 shots.

REBELS 5 BLADES 4

RED DEER - Hunter Mayo knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:49 in the second period as the Rebels edged the Blades.

Hunter Mayo scored three goals while Talon Brigley and Frantisek Formanek scored once for Red Deer.

Rebels goaltender Chase Wutzke saved 31 of 35 shots.

Rowan Calvert scored twice while Fraser Minten and Brandon Lisowsky scored once for Saskatoon.

Blades netminder Austin Elliott stopped 8 of 11 shots and Blades netminder Evan Gardner stopped 14 of 16 shots.

WINTERHAWKS 5 ROCKETS 4

KELOWNA - Luca Cagnoni knocked in the game-winning goal at 19:19 in the second period as the Winterhawks edged the Rockets.

James Stefan, Luca Cagnoni, Kyle Chyzowski, Nate Danielson and Diego Buttazzoni all scored once for Portland.

Winterhawks netminder Nick Avakyan saved 13 of 17 shots.

Andrew Cristall, Trae Johnson, Max Graham and Tij Iginla all scored once for Kelowna.

Rockets netminder Jake Pilon kicked out 32 of 37 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press