WHL Roundup: Sasha Mutala's two goals help Americans edge Royals 6-5
VICTORIA — Sasha Mutala scored twice as the Tri-City Americans edged the Victoria Royals 6-5 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.
Tyson Greenway's power-play goal at the 10:34 mark of the third period was the winner for Tri-City (8-13-4).
Rhett Melnyk, Parker Bell and Samuel Huo as goaltender Nick Avakyan made 33 saves for the win.
Bailey Peach had a goal and two assists for Victoria (9-13-4), while Reggie Newman, Tanner Scott, Riley Gannon and Evan Patrician rounded out the attack.
Goalie Tyler Palmer stopped 33 shots for the Royals.
The Americans were 1 for 6 on the power play and Victoria was 2 for 5.
Elsewhere in the WHL, Everett topped Seattle 4-1, Kelowna best Kamloops 7-4, Portland bested Spokane 4-1, Vancouver downed Prince George 3-1, Moose Jaw flew past Regina 5-3, Prince Albert beat Saskatoon 4-1, Brandon doubled Winnipeg 4-2, Edmonton edged Swift Current 3-2 in overtime, and Lethbridge dispatched Medicine Hat 5-3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.
The Canadian Press