WHL roundup: Rysavy helps Warriors whip Rebels 6-3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Martin Rysavy scored twice, Matthew Savoie had a goal and assist, and the Moose Jaw Warriors rolled past the Red Deer Rebels 6-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Jagger Firkus, Brayden Schuurman and Atley Calvert also scored for the Warriors (30-16-0-2), who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Jeramiah Roberts, Kai Uchacz and Carson Birnie scored for the Rebels (27-15-1-5), who were outshot 35-26.

The Warriors were 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Rebels went 1-for-5.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

GIANTS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — The Vancouver Giants scored a short-handed goal and one on the power play en route to an exciting 4-3 victory over the visiting Everett Silvertips.

Cameron Schmidt, London Hoilett, Tyler Thorpe and Samuel Honzek scored for the Giants (22-24-3-0), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Dominik Rymon, Beau Courtney and Carter Bear scored for the Silvertips (32-17-1-2), who outshot the Giants 37-32 but had trouble solving hot netminder Brett Mirwald. Ben Hemmerling chipped in with two assists.

---

HURRICANES 6 HITMEN 0

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Sean Tschigerl got a hat trick, Miguel Marques had a goal and three assists, Harrison Meneghin stopped all 25 shots he faced and the Lethbridge Hurricanes blew past the visiting Calgary Hitmen 6-0.

Brayden Edwards and Tristen Doyle also scored for the Hurricanes (24-20-3-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Netminder Alex Garrett stopped 17 of 23 shots for the Hitmen (20-19-6-1), who outshot the hosts 25-23.

---

RAIDERS 3 TIGERS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brandon Dube scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders built a 3-0 lead then hun on to edge the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 3-2.

Niall Crocker also scored for the Raiders (22-24-1-3) and added an assist.

Shane Smith and Jack Kachkowski scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (29-16-3-1), who outshot the Raiders 26-25.

Story continues

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 BRONCOS 4 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Nolan Flamand's second goal of the game, scored two minutes into overtime, lifted the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings to a 5-4 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Nicholas Johnson, Brett Hyland and Jayden Wiens also scored for the Wheat Kings (24-18-5-1), who were outshot 30-24.

Rylan Gould scored twice for the Broncos (24-18-4-2), while Josh Filmon and Clarke Caswell added singles.

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 1

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kyle McDonough scored twice and added an assist, Tyson Yaremko had four assists and Carter Sotheran had three helpers as the visiting Portland Winterhawks whipped the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-1.

Tyson Jugnauth, Diego Buttazzoni, Gabe Klassen, James Stefan and Ryan Miller also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (33-12-2-1), who outshot the T-Birds 60-25.

Eric Alarie scored a third-period goal for the Thunderbirds (17-26-2-0), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third.

---

AMERICANS 6 CHIEFS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nick Anisimovicz and Jackson Smith each scored two goals as the Tri-City Americans defeated the visiting Spokane Chiefs 6-3.

Jake Sloan and Parker Bell also scored for the Americans (18-27-2-1), who scored three straight goals in the third period to seal the deal.

Owen Martin, Chase Bertholet and Will McIsaac scored for the Chiefs (18-24-4-0), who were outshot 47-32. Bertholet scored his goal on a penalty shot.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press