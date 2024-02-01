WHL Roundup: Raiders halt Rebel's comeback effort, earn 4-3 shootout win

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Sloan Stanick scored the game-winning goal in the shootout as the Prince Albert Raiders halted the Red Deer Rebels' comeback effort with a 4-3 win Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Aiden Oiring, Krzysztof Macias and Niall Crocker scored in regulation for Prince Albert (21-23-1-3). Max Hildebrand made 43 saves between regulation and overtime.

Kai Uchacz, Kalan Lind and Frantisek Formanek replied for Red Deer (27-13-1-5). Rhett Stoesser stopped 22 shots.

Macias's power-play goal 6:52 into the second period put Prince Albert ahead 3-1 and the Raiders held onto that lead going into the third period.

After Formanek trimmed the deficit at 9:43 of the third, Lind tied the game with 35 seconds left in regulation to send it to extra time.

---

BLADES 9 PATS 1

SASKATOON - Hudson Kibblewhite scored twice, Egor Sidorov added a goal and two assists and the Saskatoon Blades pummelled the Regina Pats 9-1.

Fraser Minten, Vaughn Watterodt, Brandon Lisowsky, Easton Armstrong, Ben Saunderson and Misha Volotovskii contributed a goal apiece for Saskatoon (34-9-2-3).

Corban Almen had the lone goal for Regina (17-24-4-2).

---

ROCKETS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. - Ethan Mittelsteadt had a goal and an assist as the Kelowna Rockets edged the Portland Winterhawks 4-3.

Luke Schelter, Kayden Longley and Hiroki Gojsic added the others for Kelowna (22-22-3).

Marek Alscher, Josh Zakreski and Hudson Darby replied for Portland (31-12-2-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 8 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wa. - Hayden Smith scored two goals, Beau Courtney added a goal and two assists and the Everett Silvertips cruised past the Tri-City Americans 8-2.

Lukas Kaplan, Julius Miettinen, Austin Roest, Carter Bear and Cade Zaplitny added the others for Everett (31-15-1-2).

Jake Sloan and Brandon Whynott scored for Tri-City (17-26-2-1).

---

BRONCOS 6 HURRICANES 0

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - Josh Filmon had two goals and one assist, Reid Dyck earned a 28-save shutout and the Swift Current Broncos blew out the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-0.

Story continues

Connor Gabriel, Connor Hvidston, Conor Geekie and Petr Pavelec also chipped in goals for Swift Current (23-18-3-2).

Harrison Meneghin surrendered three first-period goals on 10 shots before Brady Smith came in for the final two periods, making 22 saves for Lethbridge (23-20-3).

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press