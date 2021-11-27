WHL Roundup: Pickering gets winner in OT in Broncos' win over Warriors

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Owen Pickering scored the game-winner less than a minute into overtime to lead the Swift Current Broncos to a 2-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League on Friday.

Connor Hvidston opened the scoring for Swift Current (7-11-2-1), before Logan Doust replied early in the third period for Moose Jaw (8-10-1-1) to send the game into overtime.

Isaac Poulter made 30 saves in the win, while Warriors goalie Carl Tetachuk stopped 31 shots.

---

BLAZERS 4, WINTERHAWKS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Marko Stacha had the game-winning goal in the third period to lift Kamloops over the Winterhawks.

Matthew Seminoff, with his 11th goal of the season, Caedan Bankier and Daylan Kuefler also scored for Kamloops (16-2-0-0).

The Winterhawks (7-10-2-1) got goals from Tyson Kozak, Marcus Nguyen and Kyle Chyzowski.

Portland outshot Kamloops 46-34, with Ernst Dylan picking up the win.

---

WHEAT KINGS 7, TIGERS 4

BRANDON, Man. -- Ridly Greig scored a hat trick to lead Brandon to a victory over Medicine Hat.

Greig, who has 12 goals on the season, also had two assists on the night.

Vincent Iorio, Marcus Kallionkieli, Brett Hyland and Nate Danielson had singles for Brandon (9-10-0-0).

Daniel Baker, Cayden Glover, Steven Arp and Lukas Svejkovsky scored for Medicine Hat (4-11-3-1).

Brandon goalie Ethan Kruger stopped 30 shots in the victory.

---

HURRICANES 3, OIL KINGS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- Justin's second goal of the night was the game-winner in the Hurricanes' victory over Edmonton.

Alex Thacker also scored for Lethbridge (8-10-1-0), while Bryan Thomson stopped 36 shots to earn the win.

Dylan Guenther and Josh Williams scored for the Oil Kings (15-4-2-1).

---

BLADES 3, REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. -- Trevor Wong had a pair of goals including the game-winner in the third period to lift Saskatoon over the Rebels.

Kyle Crnkovic added the insurance goal into an empty net for the Blades (12-7-1-0), while Nolan Maier stopped 40 shots in the win.

Ben King, with his 15th goal of the season, scored for Red Deer (14-8-1-0).

---

GIANTS 3, AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wa. -- Justin Sourdif had the game-winning goal plus an assist in Vancouver's victory over Tri-City.

Ty Thorpe and Fabian Lysell also scored for the Giants (8-7-1-0), who trailed 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals.

Sasha Mutala scored the lone goal for the Americans (4-9-2-0).

Vancouver outshot Tri-City 36-22, with goalie Jesper Vikman earning the win.

---

ROCKETS 2, CHIEFS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. -- Jake Lee scored in regulation en route to Kelowna's shootout victory over Spokane.

Bear Hughes scored for the Chiefs (4-9-2-0) in the first period, before Lee tied it up with his sixth of the season at 2:42 of the second period.

Talyn Boyko turned aside 38 shots for Kelowna (8-5-0-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press