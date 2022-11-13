WHL roundup: Pats pounce on 'slumping' Rebels for 6-2 win

min read

REGINA — The Red Deer Rebels are in a "slump."

After winning their first 15 games of the Western Hockey League season, the Alberta squad is now winless in four, following a 6-2 loss Saturday night to the Regina Pats.

The Rebels, who are listed No. 1 in this week's Canadian Hockey League top 10 rankings, lost 3-2 to the Brandon Wheat Kings in a shootout on Friday, they lost 7-4 to the Winnipeg ICE on Wednesday and 3-1 to the same ICE crew a night earlier. All the losses have been on the road.

On Saturday, Tanner Howe scored twice for the Pats (9-8-1-1), with singles netted by Easton Armstrong, Connor Bedard, Sam Oremba and Borya Valis.

Hunter Mayo and Mats Lindgren scored for the Rebels (15-3-0-1).

---

BLADES 5 OIL KINGS 0

SASKATOON, SASK. — Egor Sidorov had a goal and two assists, and netminder Ethan Chadwick stopped 21 shots for the shutout as the Saskatoon Blades beat the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 5-0.

Jayden Wiens, Vaughn Watterodt, Trevor Wong and Aidan De La Gorgendiere also scored for the Blades (13-4-0-0).

The Oil Kings (2-16-1-0) were outshot 43-21.

---

TIGERS 5 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, SASK. — Brayden Boehm and Brendan Lee each scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1.

Shane Smith scored once for the Tigers (5-9-3-1).

Brayden Yager scored for the Warriors (11-7-0-0).

---

GIANTS 5 COUGARS 4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Samuel Honzek scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Vancouver Giants outlasted the Prince George Cougars 5-4.

Zack Ostapchuk, Ty Thorpe and Jaden Lipinski also scored for the Giants (7-7-2-2). Ostapchuk had three assists as well.

Ryker Singer, Koehn Ziemmer, Chase Wheatcroft and Cole Dubinsky scored for the Cougars (9-9-0-0), who outshot the visitors 27-24.

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 ROYALS 4

VICTORIA, B.C. — Aidan Litke scored one goal and added three assists as the visiting Portland Winterhawks knocked off the Victoria Royals 7-4.

Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Dawson Pasternak, Kyle Chyzowski, Marek Alscher, Ryan McCleary and Gabe Klassen also scored for the Winterhawks (13-1-1-1).

Riley Gannon scored twice, while Teague Patton and Jake Poole netted singles for the Royals (3-14-3-0).

---

HITMEN 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1 (OT)

SEATTLE, WASH. — Oliver Tulk scored at 1:57 of overtime and the visiting Calgary Hitmen stunned the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 at accesso ShoWare Center.

Sean Tschigerl put the Hitmen (9-4-1-1) on the board at 8:22 of the first period, and Luke Prokop tied the game with a goal at 8:07 of the third period.

The T-Birds (12-4-0-0) outshot the Hitmen 33-21.

---

HURRICANES 2 BRONCOS 1

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. — Nolan Bentham scored at 12:32 of the third period to lift the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 2-1 win over the visiting Swift Current Broncos.

Logan Wormald also scored for the Hurricanes (10-8-0-1), who outshot the Broncos 34-32.

Caleb Wyrostok scored for the Broncos (8-9-0-0).

---

ICE 8 WHEAT KINGS 3

WINNIPEG, MAN. — Zach Benson scored twice and added an assist as the Winnipeg ICE plowed past the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 8-3.

Connor McClennon, Conor Geekie, Aiden Oiring, Skyler Bruce, Matthew Savoie and Vladislav Shilo also scored for the ICE (18-1-0-0).

Rylen Roersma scored twice and Nolan Ritchie netted a single for the Wheat Kings (7-10-2-0-), who outshot the ICE 35-33.

---

BLAZERS 6 ROCKETS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Kamloops Blazers scored four unanswered goals in the first period and then coasted to a 6-1 win against the rival Kelowna Rockets at the Sandman Centre.

Logan Stankoven, Fraser Minten, Aapo Sarell, Matthew Seminoff, Kyle Masters and Connor Levis scored for the Blazers (8-4-2-1).

Andrew Cristall scored for the Rockets (6-8-1-0), who were outshot 38-20.

---

CHIEFS 7 AMERICANS 3

SPOKANE, WASH. — Cade Hayes scored twice and added an assist as the Spokane Chiefs rolled past the visiting Tri-City Americans 7-2.

Ty Cheveldayoff, Carter Street, Chase Bertholet, Tommaso De Luca and Mac Gross also scored for the Chiefs (4-11-0-1).

Lukas Dragicevic and Ethan Ernst each had a power-play goal and assist for the Americans (7-11-0-0). Andrew Fan also scored for the Americans, who outshot the Chiefs 41-36.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press

