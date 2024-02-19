WHL roundup: Palmer nets shutout as Silvertips beat Winterhawks 4-0

EVERETT, Wash. — The visiting Portland Winterhawks peppered 34 shots at Tyler Palmer on Sunday, but the Everett Silvertips' netminder was unbeatable as the hosts posted a 4-0 Western Hockey League victory at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Julius Miettinen, Ben Hemmerling, Cade Zaplitny and Niko Tsakumis scored for the Silvertips (37-18-2-2), who moved into first place in the U.S. Division with 78 points, one point ahead of the Winterhawks (37-14-2-1). Dominik Rymon chipped in with two assists.

The Wenatchee Wild are third with 60 points.

Miettinen gave the Silvertips a 1-0 lead at 14:08 of the opening period. Hemmerling made it 2-0 with a goal at 9:45 of the second period, and Zaplitny sealed the deal with a third-period goal at 17:07. Tsakumis scored into an empty net with 50 seconds left in the game.

The Winterhawks outshot the Silvertips 34-27, but trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

The Winterhawks were 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Silvertips went 0-for-1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press