WHL Roundup: Oil Kings beat Ice for sixth straight victory

EDMONTON — Justin Sourdif scored two goals and added an assist and teammate Josh Williams scored two of his own as the Edmonton Oil Kings won their sixth game in a row with a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Ice.

The Oil Kings (36-11-3) have now won nine of their last 11 contests as they chase the Everett Silvertips for the best record in the league.

For Winnipeg (32-8-3), it was their second straight loss.

The Ice opened the game leading 2-0 midway through the first period, but a five-goal spurt from the Oil Kings between the end of the first and into the second erased that advantage and left Winnipeg playing catch-up.

Edmonton goalie Sebastian Cossa made 22 saves to preserve the win.

---

BRONCOS 4 PATS 3

REGINA, Sask. -- Josh Davies and Karson King did all the scoring for Swift Current (19-25-6), notching two goals each in the Broncos' victory over Regina (18-24-2). Broncos goaltender Isaac Poulter made 29 saves in the victory.

---

RAIDERS 4, TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Reece Vitelli scored a hat-trick, leading Prince Albert (17-26-2-1) in a win over Medicine Hat (9-32-3-1). Owen MacNeil had the consolation goal for the Tigers.

---

BLAZERS 4, SILVERTIPS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Kamloops (34-13-2-0) needed a shootout to edge out Everett (35-7-2-4) on Monday night. Two of Kamloops' three shooters scored while two of Everett's missed.

---

ROYALS 3, GIANTS 0

LANGLEY, B.C. - Caleb Willms and Riley Gannon each had a goal and an assist as Victoria (13-30-4-1) blanked Vancouver (19-24-2-0). Royals' netminder Tyler Palmer was perfect in facing 35 shots.

---

ROCKETS 5, AMERICANS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. - Late goals from Samuel Huo and Deagan McMillan weren't enough for Tri-City (14-28-5-0) as they fell to Kelowna (28-12-1-30. Turner McMillen had two goals for the Rockets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press