WHL Roundup: Nolan Reid has four points to lead Chiefs past Hitmen

CALGARY — Nolan Reid had a goal and three assists to lead the Spokane Chiefs over the Calgary Hitmen 6-4 on Tuesday night in Western Hockey League action.

Eli Zummack, Zach Fischer, Hudson Elynuik, Riley McKay and Riley Woods supplied the rest of the offence for the Chiefs (8-5-1).

Matteo Gennaro struck twice for Calgary (4-8-1), which also got goals from Andrei Grishakov and Cael Zimmerman.

Donovan Buskey made 30 saves for the win in net as Nick Schneider turned away 32 shots for the Hitmen.

Spokane was 3 for 6 on the power play and Calgary converted twice on five opportunities.

---

TIGERS 5 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — David Quenneville scored the game-winning power-play goal as Medicine Hat downed the Rebels.

Ryan Chyzowski, Ryan Jevne, Tyler Preziuso and Joel Craven rounded out the attack for the Tigers (7-4-0). Michael Bullion made 30 saves.

Brandon Hagel and Lane Zablocki had goals for Red Deer (6-6-0), which got 28 stops from Lasse Petersen.

---

ROYALS 7 BLADES 2

SASKATOON — Regan Nagy had a hat trick and added an assist to lift Victoria past the Blades.

Dante Hannoun, Jared Legien, Tyler Soy and Matthew Phillips also scored for the Royals (10-3-1). Yan Khomenko tacked on three helpers.

Dryden Michaud and Josh Paterson found the back of the net for Saskatoon (3-7-1).

Dean McNabb combined with Griffen Outhouse for 38 saves for Victoria. Joel Grzybowski came on in relief to kick out 10-of-12 shots for the Blades.

---

WARRIORS 6 WINTERHAWKS 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jayden Halbgewachs had a goal and three helpers and Brett Howden scored twice and added an assist as Moose Jaw defeated the Winterhawks.

Luka Burzan, Jett Woo and Tanner Jeannot rounded out the attack for the Warriors (10-3-0). Brody Willms made 31 saves for the win in net.