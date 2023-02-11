WHL Roundup: Myatovic, Davidson lead Thunderbirds to dominant 6-1 win over Rebels

KENT, Wash. — Nico Myatovic and Jared Davidson each scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds earned a dominant 6-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Friday.

Dylan Guenther and Brad Lambert provided the rest of the offence for Western Conference-leading Seattle (37-9-1-1). Thomas Milic stopped 24-of-25 shots.

Kai Uchacz scored the lone goal for Red Deer (35-12-1-3), which sits in second in the Eastern Conference. Kyle Kelsey made 36 saves.

Neither side scored in the first two periods of the contest. After Davidson opened the scoring at 6:11 of the third period, Uchacz responded 1:36 later.

But the Thunderbirds reeled off five unanswered goals in a span of 5:13, with Myatovic capping the run with 1:25 left in the game.

---

BLAZERS 5 BLADES 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Olen Zellweger had a goal and an assist as the Kamloops Blazers used four unanswered goals to come back and defeat the Saskatoon Blades 5-2.

Fraser Minten, Logan Bairos, Matthew Seminoff and Daylan Kuefler also scored for Kamloops (32-10-4-2), which won its fifth straight. Dylan Ernst made 25 saves.

Aidan De La Gorgendiere and Trevor Wong replied for Saskatoon (33-13-3-1). Ethan Chadwick stopped 32-of-36 shots.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, WA. — Marcus Nguyen had two goals and an assist as the Portland Winterhawks handed the Tri-City Americans their third straight loss, 6-3.

James Stefan, Ryder Thompson, Gabe Klassen and Aidan Litke added the others for Portland (36-10-2-2). Dante Giannuzzi made 33 saves.

Jordan Gavin, Ethan Ernst and Tyson Greenway replied for Tri-City (25-19-4-1), which made it a 4-3 game early in the third period. Tomas Suchanek stopped 42-of-48 shots.

---

HURRICANES 3 TIGERS 0

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. — Bryan Thomson earned a 29-save shutout as the Lethbridge Hurricanes downed the Medicine Hat Tigers 3-0.

Tyson Laventure, Trae Wilke and Cole Shepard scored for Lethbridge (28-18-3-2).

Evan May stopped 21 shots for Medicine Hat (21-22-7-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 2 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, WA. — Tyler Palmer's 34-save effort guided the Everett Silvertips to a tight 2-1 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

Ben Hemmerling, with a goal and an assist, and Jackson Berezowski scored for Everett (26-22-2).

Cade Hayes replied for Spokane (9-35-2-3), which got 34 saves from Dawson Cowan and had its losing streak extended to eight games.

---

COUGARS 9 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Cole Dubinsky had a hat trick and one assist, Chase Wheatcroft added two goals and an assist and the Prince George Cougars topped the Kelowna Rockets 9-2.

Caden Brown, Hudson Thornton, Jaxsen Wiebe and Blake Eastman added the others for Prince George (24-21-4). Tyler Brennan made 21 saves.

Trae Johnson and Carson Golder scored for Kelowna (17-29-3). Talyn Boyko gave up three goals on seven shots in the first 7:59 of the game before Jari Kykkanen stopped 32-of-38 shots in relief.

---

BRONCOS 4 RAIDERS 0

SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. — Connor Hvidston had a goal and three assists, Reid Dyck earned a 19-save shutout and the Swift Current Broncos downed the Prince Albert Raiders 4-0.

Mathew Ward, Owen Pickering and Brady Birnie also scored for Swift Current (24-21-1-2).

Tikhon Chaika made 31 saves for Prince Albert (19-28-3), which lost its third in a row.

---

GIANTS 2 ROYALS 1 (OT)

VICTORIA — Ethan Semeniuk scored the game-winning goal at 3:16 of overtime to lift the Vancouver Giants to a 2-1 win over the Victoria Royals.

Sammy May scored the game-tying marker early in the third period for Vancouver (20-24-4-2). Jesper Vikman stopped 37 shots.

Teague Patton was the lone scorer for Victoria (14-32-5-1), which dropped its fifth straight. Braden Holt made 20 saves.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 OIL KINGS 1

BRANDON, M.B. — Caleb Hadland had a goal and an assist as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-1.

Matthew Henry, Dawson Pasternak and Charlie Elick added the others for Brandon (20-22-7). Carson Bjarnason stopped 21-of-22 shots.

Gavin Hodnett scored the lone marker for Edmonton (8-40-3), which dropped its third in a row. Kolby Hay made 38 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press