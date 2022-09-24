WHL Roundup: Moose Jaw Warriors open season with 5-4 win over Regina Pats

REGINA — Ben Riche's second goal of the game proved to be the winner as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Regina Pats 5-4 on Friday night.

Atley Calvert, Josh Hoekstra and Riche — on a power play — scored the opening three goals for Moose Jaw (1-0-0). Tye Spencer scored twice in the frame and with Cole Dubinsky also scoring for Regina (0-1-0) as the teams went into the third tied 3-3. The first period was scoreless.

After Borya Valis put the Pats up 4-3, Lynden Lakovic tied it up once more before Riche added the winner for the Warriors.

Connor Ungar saved 35 shots for Moose Jaw, while Koen MacInnes stopped 15 shots in the loss.

---

BLADES 5 RAIDERS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, SASK. — Egor Sidorov scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades (1-0-0) took a 5-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders (0-1-0) on Friday.

Aidan De La Gorgendiere opened the scoring, while Charlie Wright and Vaughn Watterodt closed it out for the Blades. Trevor Thurston and Terrell Goldsmith scored for the Raiders.

---

HITMEN 2 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. — Maxim Muranov scored the game-winner as the Calgary Hitmen (1-0-0) defeated the Swift Current Broncos 2-1 on Friday.

Carson Wetsch scored the opening goal for the Hitmen in the first period before Luke Mistelbacher answered for the Broncos (0-1-0) in the second.

---

REBELS 5 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON — Hunter Mayo and Jhett Larson scored a combined four goals as the Red Deer Rebels beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-4.

Carter Anderson recorded the other goal for the Rebels (1-0-0). Cole Miller and Mason Finley both scored in the Oil Kings' (0-1-0) loss.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 BLAZERS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Gabe Klassen scored two goals as the Portland Winterhawks (1-0-0) earned a 3-0 shutout win over the Kamloops Blazers (0-1-0).

Marcus Nguyen scored the other goal for Portland. Dante Giannuzzi stopped all 24 shots in a winning effort.

---

COUGARS 5 AMERICANS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Carter MacAdams scored two goals to lead the way for the Prince George Cougars (1-0-0) in a 5-1 rout of the Tri-City Americans (0-1-0).

Ephram McNutt, Ondrej Becher and Koehn Ziemmer also scored for the Cougars. Ian Ferguson recorded the Americans' lone goal.

---

CHIEFS 7 ROYALS 5

VICTORIA — Mac Gross scored a team-high two goals as the Spokane Chiefs pulled out a 7-5 win over the Victoria Royals.

Spokane (1-0-0) went up 6-2 going into the third period before Victoria (0-1-0) attempted to make a comeback. Marcus Almquist scored the Royals' final two goals in a losing effort.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 GIANTS 3 (SO)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Scott Ratzlaff made the game-sealing save in the shootout as the Seattle Thunderbirds (1-0-0) held on for a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Giants (0-1-0.

It was one of two saves in the period for Ratzlaff who stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime. Kyle Crnkovic and Gracyn Sawchyn both scored in the shootout for the Thunderbirds to set up Ratzlaff's final stand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press