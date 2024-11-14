WHL roundup: Mistelbacher lifts Broncos to 5-4 OT win over Warriors

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Luke Mistelbacher's second goal of the night, scored at 4:36 of overtime, lifted the Swift Current Broncos to a 5-4 win over the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday night at the InnovationPlex.

Mistelbacher, who added two assists for a four-point game, gave the East Division-leading Broncos a 4-2 lead at 17:26 of the second period, but the Warriors rallied in the third period to force the overtime.

Parker Rondeau, Clarke Caswell and Brady Birnie also scored for the Broncos (13-6-0-0), who were outshot 37-36.

Rilen Kovacevic, Lynden Lakovic, Ethan Semeniuk and Kalem Parker scored for the Warriors (4-13-3-1), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third. Brayden Yager chipped in with two assists.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Wednesday:

---

TIGERS 2 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — Oasiz Wiesblatt's goal at 12:24 of the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Liam Ruck also scored for the Tigers (11-9-0-0), who got two assists from Gavin McKenna.

Cole Miller scored for the Oil Kings (8-8-1-1).

Both teams had 28 shots on goal. The Tigers went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Oil Kings were 0-for-2.

---

ROCKETS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jakub Stanci scored twice and Tij Iginla had a goal and two assists as the Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-1 second-period deficit to defeat the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3.

Hiroki Gojsic and Andrew Cristall also scored for the Rockets (7-7-1-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Nathan Pilling, Matej Pekar and Tai Riley scored for the Thunderbirds (6-12-2-1), who were outshot 41-20.

---

HITMEN 3 WINTERHAWKS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Chase Valliant, Keets Fawcett and Carson Wetsch (empty-netter) each scored as the visiting Calgary Hitmen skated to a 3-1 victory over the Portland Winterhawks.

Goaltender Kason Kobelka stopped 26 of 27 shots for the Hitmen (8-7-3-1), who took a 1-0 lead into the third period.

Diego Buttazzoni scored for the Winterhawks at 18:07 of the third period. Marek Schlenker stopped 23 of 25 shots in the Winterhawks' (8-8-2-0) net.

The Hitmen went 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Winterhawks were 0-for-4.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press