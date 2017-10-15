WHL Roundup: McKenzie scores OT winner as Winterhawks edge Rockets

PORTLAND, Ore. — Skyler McKenzie scored 24 seconds into overtime as the Portland Winterhawks edged the Kelowna Rockets 5-4 on Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.

Joachim Blichfeld, Kieffer Bellows, Henri Jokiharju and Brad Ginnell supplied the rest of the offence for Portland (7-1-0), which won its fifth straight.

Carsen Twarynski struck twice with Erik Gardiner and Kyle Topping also chipping in for the Rockets (4-2-2).

Cole Kehler stopped 29 shots for the win in net as James Porter turned away 34 shots in defeat.

The Winterhawks were 3 for 4 on the power play and Kelowna converted once on four opportunities.

Portland's Keoni Texeira was given a major penalty for checking to the head at 5:43 of the second period.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 RAIDERS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Stelio Mattheos had the winner on a power play in the second period to lift the Wheat Kings past Prince Albert.

Connor Gutenberg, Ty Lewis, Evan Weinger and Gunnar Wegleitner also scored for Brandon (6-2-1).

Jordy Stallard had a pair of goals for the Raiders (3-4-1) with Cole Fonstad adding the other.

---

ICE 5 SILVERTIPS 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Jeff de Wit scored twice as the Ice downed Everett.

Vince Loschiavo knocked in the game-winning goal for Kootenay (3-5-1) in the third period. Colton Veloso and Michael King also scored.

Jake Christiansen, Patrick Bajkov and Riley Sutter had goals for the Silvertips (4-7-0).

---

WARRIORS 4 GIANTS 3 (OT)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs had the overtime winner as the Warriors topped Vancouver.

Jett Woo, Justin Almeida and Brayden Burke scored in regulation for Moose Jaw (7-1-0).

Brayden Watts struck twice with Dylan Plouffe adding the other for the Giants (2-4-2).

Vancouver's Darian Skeoch was given a major penalty for boarding at 8:41 of the second period.