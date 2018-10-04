WHL Roundup: Martin scores twice as Raiders win sixth straight game

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Max Martin scored two goals and added an assist as the Prince Albert Raiders thrashed the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-1 on Wednesday to win their sixth straight game to open the Western Hockey League season.

Martin's marker at 8:42 of the first period stood as the game-winning goal for the Raiders (6-0-0), who are the only remaining undefeated team.

Spencer Moe, Parker Kelly and Brett Leason also found the back of the net for the Raiders.

Elijah Brown scored the lone goal for the Tigers (1-4-1).

Ian Scott turned aside 25 shots for Prince Albert. Jordan Hollett stopped 23 shots for Medicine Hat.

The Tigers went 0 for 4 on the power play. The Raiders were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

BLADES 5 OIL KINGS 3

EDMONTON — Eric Florchuk scored twice and Nolan Maier kicked out 32 shots as Saskatoon downed Edmonton.

Florchuk notched the game-winning goal for the Blades (5-1-0) at 3:36 of the third period. Brandon Machado, Dawson Davidson and Kirby Dach added singles for the Blades. Trey Fix-Wolansky led the Oil Kings with two goals and Wyatt McLeod also found the back of the net for the Blades (4-2-0).

Dylan Myskiw turned aside 34 shots for Edmonton.

GIANTS 5 ROCKETS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. — James Malm scored a hat trick and Trent Miner made 21 saves as Vancouver shut out Kelowna.

Brayden Watts' first-period marker at 3:32 stood as the game winner. Davis Koch also scored for the Giants (4-1-0).

Roman Basran turned away 32 shots for Kelowna (1-5-0).

WINTERHAWKS 7 BLAZERS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Cody Glass had a goal and two assists as Portland defeated Kamloops.

Reece Newkirk knocked in the game-winning goal for the Winterhawks (2-2-1) at 4:42 of the second period. Jake Gricius, Brendan De Jong, Joachim Blichfeld, Clay Hanus and Mason Mannek also scored for the Winterhawks. Martin Lang, Luke Zazula and Brodi Stuart found the back of the net for the Blazers (2-3-0).

Shane Farkas kicked out 29 shots for Portland. Dylan Garand combined with Dylan Ferguson for 36 saves for Kamloops.

The Canadian Press