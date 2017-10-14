WHL Roundup: Logan Flodell earns shutout as Broncos top Giants 1-0

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Logan Flodell stopped all 38 shots he faced as the Swift Current Broncos shut out the Vancouver Giants 1-0 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Tyler Steenbergen's goal at 11:54 of the second period kept Swift Current's eight-game win streak to open the season alive.

David Tendeck kicked out 30 shots for Vancouver (2-4-1).

The Broncos went 0 for 3 on the power play and the Giants were 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

---

PATS 2 RAIDERS 1 (OT)

REGINA — Josh Mahura scored the winner 1:55 into overtime as the Pats edged Prince Albert.

Emil Oksanen opened the scoring with a goal in the second period for Regina (4-4-1).

Spencer Moe replied for the Raiders (3-3-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 HURRICANES 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Riley Sutter and Bryce Kindopp each scored twice to lift Everett over the Hurricanes.

Sutter put away the winner at the 16:18 mark of the third period for the Silvertips (4-6-0).

Jordy Bellerive struck twice for Lethbridge (3-4-0) and Dylan Cozens added a single.

---

TIGERS 5 BLADES 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Mark Rassell's power-play goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Tigers skated past Saskatoon.

David Quenneville, James Hamblin, Josh Williams and Kristians Rubins rounded out the attack for Medicine Hat (5-3-0).

Jackson Caller and Josh Paterson replied for the Blades (2-5-0).

---

BLAZERS 4 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Garrett Pilon scored the first of four unanswered goals as Kamloops blew past the Cougars.

Connor Zary's goal early in the second was the eventual winner for the Blazers (1-9-0), while Brodi Stuart and Jermaine Loewen also scored.

Kody McDonald scored for Prince George (3-4-2).

---

HITMEN 4 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Cael Zimmerman scored at the 11:49 mark of the third period to power Calgary past the Rockets.