WHL Roundup: Josh Williams scores two as Tigers defeat Chiefs 7-4

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Josh Williams scored twice and Ryan Chyzowski had a goal and two assists as the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Spokane Chiefs 7-4 on Wednesday night in Western Hockey League action.

David Quenneville, Hayden Ostir, Tyler Preziuso and James Hamblin supplied the rest of the offence for the Tigers (8-4-0).

Riley Woods, Zach Fischer, Nolan Reid and Hudson Elynuik had goals for Spokane (8-6-1).

Jordan Hollett turned aside 36 shots for Medicine Hat while Donovan Buskey combined with Dawson Weatherill for 27 saves for Spokane.

Medicine Hat went 2-for-5 on the power play and the Chiefs were 1-for-4.

---

RAIDERS 4 ROYALS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Max Martin scored the winner midway through the third, as the Raiders used three goals in the period to top Victoria.

Jordy Stallard, Cole Fonstad and Devon Skoleski rounded out the attack for Prince Albert (5-4-3).

Regan Nagy, Igor Martynov and Tyler Soy had goals for the Royals (10-4-1).

Ian Scott turned away 20 shots for the win in net as Dean McNabb stopped 33 shots in defeat.

---

HURRICANES 2 PATS 0

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Stuart Skinner stopped all 36 shots he faced as the Hurricanes shut out Regina.

Dylan Cozens and Ryan Vandervlis found the back of the net for Lethbridge (6-5-0).

Tyler Brown kicked out 22 shots for the Pats (8-6-1).

---

AMERICANS 8 WARRIORS 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jordan Topping had two goals and two assists to lift the Americans past Moose Jaw.

Morgan Geekie added a goal and two helpers for Tri-City (9-4-0). Isaac Johnson, Parker AuCoin, Riley Sawchuk, Michael Rasmussen and Sasha Mutala rounded out the attack and Dylan Coghlan tacked on four assists.

Oleg Sosunov, Justin Almeida, Brett Howden and Jett Woo scored for the Warriors (10-4-0).

Beck Warm made 32 saves for the Americans and Brody Willms turned aside 29 shots for Moose Jaw.

The Canadian Press