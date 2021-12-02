WHL Roundup: Isaac Poulter perfect as Broncos blank Wheat Kings 3-0

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Isaac Poulter stopped all 47 shots he faced as the Swift Current Broncos shut out the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Josh Filmon had a power-play goal and an assist on Mathew Ward's eventual winner to lead the Broncos (8-12-3) offence. Carter Stebbings had the other goal.

Carson Bjarnason made 11 saves for Brandon (9-12-1).

Swift Current went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Wheat Kings could not connect on their five man advantages.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 COUGARS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyson Kozak and Jaydon Dureau had two goals apiece as the Winterhawks flew past Prince George.

Luke Schelter and Dawson Pasternak also scored as Portland (8-10-3) reeled off six unanswered goals.

Liekit Reichle and Kyren Gronick staked the Cougars (7-13-0) to a 2-0 lead.

---

SILVERTIPS 9 CHIEFS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Captain Jackson Berezowski had two goals and two assists to power the Silvertips past Spokane.

Niko Huuhtanen and Hunter Campbell both scored twice for Everett (17-1-2), while Olen Zellweger, Jacob Wright and Alex Swetlikoff chipped in as well.

Yannick Proske and Jack Finley supplied the offence for the Chiefs (5-11-3).

---

GIANTS 5 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Zack Ostapchuk put away the winner late in the third period and then added an insurance goal as Vancouver topped the Rockets.

Fabian Lysell had back-to-back goals in the first period for the Giants (11-7-1) and Adam Hall also scored.

Mark Liwiski, Colton Dach and Pavel Novak replied for Kelowna (10-6-2).

---

ROYALS 4 AMERICANS 3 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tarun Fizer scored four minutes into overtime as Victoria edged Tri-City.

Brayden Schuurman, Gannon Laroque and Anson McMaster staked the Royals (3-11-3) to a 3-0 lead by the first intermission.

Parker Bell struck twice for the Americans (4-11-2) and Sasha Mutala added a single.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press