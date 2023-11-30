WHL roundup: Hvidston scores twice as Broncos defeat Tigers 5-3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Connor Hvidston scored twice as the Swift Current Broncos defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night in the Western Hockey League.

Ryan McCleary, with a goal and an assist, Brady Birnie and Tyson Laventure also scored once for Swift Current (13-11-1). Clarke Caswell pitched in two assists.

Broncos goaltender Matthew Kieper made 28 saves to earn the win.

Cayden Lindstrom, 17, scored twice for Medicine Hat (16-7-2) to bring his season goal total to 20.

Rhett Parsons also scored, and Tigers goaltender Ethan McCallum stopped 23 shots.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

HURRICANES 4 HITMEN 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Miguel Marques scored twice as the Lethbridge Hurricanes topped the Calgary Hitmen.

Joe Arntsen and Elias Knoester also for Lethbridge (14-10-2). Hurricanes netminder Harrison Meneghin stopped 36 shots.

Oliver Tulk scored the lone goal for Calgary (10-11-3). Hitmen netminder Alex Garrett stopped 29 shots.

ROCKETS 5 WILD 4 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Marek Rocak scored the game-winning goal at 1:57 of the overtime period as the Kelowna Rockets edged the Wenatchee Wild.

Ethan Neutens had two goals, and Gabriel Szturc and Andrew Cristall also scored for Kelowna (10-13-2). Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 30 saves.

Briley Wood, Luka Shcherbyna, Dawson Seitz and Miles Cooper all scored once for Wenatchee (16-8-3). Wild goaltender Brendan Gee stopped 24 shots.

BLAZERS 3 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA — Ryan Michael knocked in the game-winning goal at 16:28 of the third period as the Kamloops Blazers edged the Victoria Royals.

Conner Radke and Ashton Ferster also scored for Kamloops (7-14-5). Blazers netminder Jesse Sanche kicked out 29 shots.

Cole Reschny and Robin Sapousek scored for Victoria (14-11-2). Royals goaltender Braden Holt stopped 24 shots.

BLADES 2 CHIEFS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — Evan Gardner earned a 30-save shutout as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Spokane Chiefs.

Lukas Hansen and Samuel Barcik had the goals for Saskatoon (18-8-1).

Goaltender Dawson Cowan stopped 34 of 35 shots for Spokane (10-11-2).

