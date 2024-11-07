WHL Roundup: Hurricanes score four unanswered goals to take down Tigers 7-6

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Cameron Norrie knocked in the game-winning goal at 12:14 of the third period to lift the Leftbridge Hurricanes to a 7-6 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Leo Braillard, with two goals, Kash Andresen, Brayden Edwards, Logan Wormald and Logan McCutcheon provided the rest of the offence for Lethbridge (9-5-1).

Andrew Basha, Oasiz Wiesblatt, Jonas Woo, Bryce Pickford, Hunter St. Martin and Gavin McKenna scored for Medicine Hat (9-8-0).

The Tigers led 6-3 at a point in the second period. The Hurricanes then scored four unanswered goals, with Braillard scoring his second of the game at 6:29 of the third before Norrie netted the winner.

BLAZERS 6 ROYALS 4

VICTORIA — Emmitt Finnie and Jordan Keller each had two goals and two assists as the Kamloops Blazers used a four-goal third period to top the Victoria Royals 6-4.

Ryan Michael and John Szabo also scored for Kamloops (8-8-1), which entered the third period tied 2-2.

Teydon Trembecky, Cole Reschny, Logan Pickford and Cosmo Wilson replied for Victoria (9-5-2-1).

