WHL Roundup: Hofer leads Blazers past Hitmen 4-1 for eighth straight win

·1 min read

CALGARY — Ryan Hofer scored a goal and an assist as the Kamloops Blazers downed Calgary Hitmen 4-1 on Sunday in Western Hockey League play..

Caedan Bankier, Shea Van Olm and Daylan Kuefler also scored as Kamloops (35-10-6) won its eighth straight.

Dylan Ernst made 19 saves for the win.

Carter Yakemchuk scored once for Calgary (24-24-7) as goalie Ethan Buenaventura turned aside 46-of-50 shots.

The Blazers didn't connect on their three power plays and the Hitmen went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press

