WHL roundup: Hitmen rally in third to beat Warriors 5-3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The visiting Calgary Hitmen scored three unanswered goals in the third period and beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Sawyer Mayes, Carson Wetsch, Ben Kindel, Keets Fawcett and Oliver Tulk scored for the Hitmen (23-23-6-1), who were outshot 36-33.

Atley Calvert, Lynden Lakovic and Brayden Yager scored for the Warriors (34-17-0-2), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and led 3-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

RAIDERS 4 HURRICANES 3 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Sloan Stanick scored 17 seconds into overtime as the visiting Prince Albert Raiders edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3.

Turner McMillen, Justice Christensen and Krzysztof Macias also scored for the Raiders (26-25-1-3).

Miguel Marques, Kale Tipler and Trae Wilke scored for the Hurricanes (24-24-5-0).

---

BRONCOS 6 PATS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Mathew Ward scored twice as the Swift Current Broncos downed the visiting Regina Pats 6-2.

Luke Mistelbacher, Connor Hvidston, Connor Gabriel and Ty Coupland also scored for the Broncos (29-19-4-2).

Zach Moore and Anthony Wilson scored for the Pats (20-29-4-2).

---

BLADES 4 TIGERS 3 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Fraser Minten scored at 1:08 of overtime as the visiting Saskatoon Blades tipped the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3.

Brandon Lisowsky and Minten each scored twice for the East Division-leading Blades (41-9-2-3).

Tomas Mrsic, Shane Smith and Hunter St. Martin scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (32-17-4-2).

---

BLAZERS 2 COUGARS 1 (SO)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Jordan Keller scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Prince George Cougars 2-1.

Ashton Ferster scored in regulation time for the Blazers (17-31-3-2). Keller earned an assist.

Ondrej Becher scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (36-15-0-3), who outshot the Blazers 48-30.

---

WINTERHAWKS 8 GIANTS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — James Stefan scored two goals and added two assists as the Portland Winterhawks whipped the Vancouver Giants 8-3.

Story continues

Kyle Chyzowski also scored twice for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (37-13-2-1), while Nate Danielson, Kyle McDonough, Luca Cagnoni and Diego Buttazzoni netted singles.

Cameron Schmidt, Ty Halaburda and Tyson Zimmer scored for the Giants (26-25-3-0), who were outshot 54-20.

---

ROYALS 3 ROCKETS 2

VICTORIA, B.C. — Cole Reschny's short-handed goal at 17:27 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Victoria Royals to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets.

Reggie Newman scored twice for the Royals (27-21-4-4), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Tij Iginla and Gabriel Szturc scored for the Rockets (24-28-3-0).

---

OIL KINGS 3 REBELS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — Gracyn Sawchyn's goal at 7:12 of the third period stood up as the winner as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the visiting Red Deer Rebels 3-1.

Cole Miller and Adam Jecho also scored for the Oil Kings (18-32-2-1), who outshot the Rebels 36-31.

Carson Birnie scored for the Rebels (28-19-2-6).

---

CHIEFS 6 AMERICANS 4

SPOKANE, Wash. — Carter Streek's goal four minutes into the third period snapped a 4-4 deadlock and lifted the Spokane Chiefs to a 6-4 win over the visiting Tri-City Americans.

Chase Bertholet, Rasmus Ekstrom, Chase Harrington, Cameron Parr and Connor Roulette also scored for the Chiefs (22-25-4-1).

Jake Sloan scored twice for the Americans (21-30-2-1), while Jordan Gavin and Jackson Smith added singles.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 SILVERTIPS 3 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Nishaan Parmar scored at 1:24 of overtime as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Everett Silvertips 4-3.

Eric Alarie, Sawyer Mynio and Sam Popowich also scored for the Thunderbirds (19-31-2-0).

Carter Bear, Cade Zaplitny and Tarin Smith scored for the Silvertips (36-18-2-2), who outshot the T-Birds 41-21.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press