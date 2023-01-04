WHL roundup: Hitmen rally in third, beat Blades in overtime

SASKATOON — Grayden Siepmann scored 53 seconds into overtime and the visiting Calgary Hitmen pulled off the comeback in defeating the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

The Blades led 2-0 with 10 minutes left in the third period, but Oliver Tulk (10:19) and Sean Tschigerl (15:04) tied the game for the Hitmen (19-11-3-1) and forced overtime.

Brandon Lisowsky and Vaughn Watterodt scored for the Blades (25-6-2-0). Both teams had 30 shots on net.

The Blades are listed fifth in the Canadian Hockey League's top-10 rankings this week.

---

ROYALS 4 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jake Poole scored twice and Gannon Laroque chipped in with two assists as the visiting Victoria Royals beat the Kelowna Rockets 4-2.

Brayden Schuurman and Marcus Almquist also scored for the Royals (9-24-3-1), who were outshot 33-30.

Andrew Cristall and Elias Carmichael scored for the Rockets (12-19-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press