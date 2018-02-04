WHL Roundup: Hebig, Steel lead Regina to overtime win against Prince Albert

REGINA — Cameron Hebig set up two goals, then scored his own at 4:13 of overtime as the Regina Pats edged the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Sam Steel scored twice and added two assists — one on Hebig's winner — to pace the Pats (27-22-5) offence. Emil Oksanen and Josh Mahura also scored.

Brett Leason, Regan Nagy, Parker Kelly and Kody McDonald supplied the offence for the Raiders (21-20-11), who are 5-0-3 in their last eight games.

Ryan Kubic made 33 saves for Regina as Ian Scott turned aside 35-of-40 shots for Prince Albert.

The Pats went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Raiders went 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 4 COUGARS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Justin Almeida had a goal and two helpers as the league-leading Warriors toppled Prince George to avoid a third straight loss.

Brayden Burke, Tate Popple and Brandon Schuldhaus also scored for Moose Jaw (40-9-3). Adam Evanoff made 22 saves for the win.

Josh Maser responded for the Cougars (19-27-8). Taylor Gauthier kicked out 44 shots in a losing cause.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 REBELS 3 (OT)

BRANDON, Man. — Stelio Mattheos capped his hat trick 55 seconds into overtime as the Wheat Kings slipped past Red Deer to halt a nine-game losing streak.

Mattheos also picked up an assist on Chase Hartje's goal while Logan Thompson made 33 saves for Brandon (29-18-5).

Alex Morozoff struck twice and Josh Tarzwell also scored for the Rebels (15-25-13), who are 5-0-2 in their last seven. Ethan Anders stopped 20 shots in defeat.

---

HURRICANES 3 OIL KINGS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Jordy Bellerive scored his first of three straight goals at 15:16 of the third period as the Hurricanes came from behind to beat Edmonton.