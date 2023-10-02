WHL roundup: Giants come up big, beat visiting Wild 6-2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Kyren Gronick and Tyler Thorpe scored twice and Jaden Lipinski, Ty Halaburda and Julian Cull each added two assists as the Vancouver Giants defeated the visiting Wenatchee Wild 6-2 in Western Hockey League action at Langley Events Centre on Sunday.

Adam Titlbach and Cameron Schmidt also scored for the Giants, who won their second game in three starts.

Jonas Woo and Graham Sward scored for the Wild, who have a win, three losses and one overtime loss in their first season in Washington state since relocating from Winnipeg.

The Giants outshot the Wild 35-29. Vancouver led 2-1 after the first period and took a 3-2 lead into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

HITMEN 3 BLADES 2

CALGARY, Alta. — Oliver Tulk scored the game-winning goal at 16:29 of the third period as the Calgary Hitmen edged the Saskatoon Blades 3-2.

Keets Fawcett and Oliver Tulk also scored for the Hitmen, who outshot the Blades 33-29.

Lukas Hansen and Jordan Keller scored for the Blades, who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

OIL KINGS 8 HURRICANES 5

EDMONTON, Alta. — Rilen Kovacevic and Adam Jecho each scored twice as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 8-5.

Marshall Finnie, Vojtech Port, Marc Lajoie and Nathan Pilling also scored for the Oil Kings, who were outshot 45-28.

Dustin Renas scored twice for the Hurricanes, while Anton Astashevich, Noah Chadwick and Miguel Marques added singles.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Oil Kings took a 5-1 lead into the third period.

