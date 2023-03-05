WHL roundup: Geekie nets hat trick, ICE plow past Wheaties 8-3

·3 min read

BRANDON, Man. — Conor Geekie scored three goals as the Winnipeg ICE plowed past the Brandon Wheat Kings 8-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night.

Ty Nash, Ben Zloty, Connor McClennon, Zach Benson and Easton Armstrong also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading ICE (49-9-1-0), who outshot the Wheaties 33-28.

Calder Anderson, Nolan Flamand and Nate Danielson scored for the Wheat Kings (23-28-8-0).

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

PATS 6 REBELS 5 (OT)

REGINA, Sask. — Alexander Suzdalev scored 55 seconds into overtime as the surging Regina Pats edged the Red Deer Rebels 6-5.

Borya Valis scored twice for the Pats (31-24-2-1), while Riley Ginnell, Stanislav Svozil and Connor Bedard netted singles for the Pats. Bedard also chipped in with three assists.

Frantisek Formanek, Ollie Josephson, Ben King, Kai Uchacz and Jayden Grubbe scored for the Rebels (39-17-2-3).

---

CHIEFS 5 COUGARS 4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Chase Bertholet scored 28 seconds into overtime as the visiting Spokane Chiefs edged the Prince George Cougars 5-4.

Berkly Catton scored twice for the Chiefs (14-38-3-4), while Grady Lane and Will McIsaac netted singles.

Carlin Dezainde, Ondrej Becher, Ethan Samson and Chase Wheatcroft scored for the Cougars (30-24-5-0).

---

BLADES 5 HURRICANES 1

SASKATOON, Sask. — Egor Sidorov scored a goal and added an assist as the Saskatoon Blades beat the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1.

Jake Chiasson, Jayden Wiens, Aidan De La Gorgendiere and Charlie Wright also scored for the Blades (41-13-4-1).

Tristen Doyle scored for the Hurricanes (32-22-3-3).

---

GIANTS 4 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA, B.C. — Carson Haynes scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Vancouver Giants defeated the Victoria Royals 4-2.

Ty Halaburda, Skyler Bruce and Ty Thorpe also scored for the Giants (24-28-5-2), who clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with the victory.

Tanner Scott and Brayden Schuurman scored for the Royals (15-39-6-1).

---

AMERICANS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Adam Mechura scored at 2:35 of overtime as the visiting Tri-City Americans edged the Portland Winterhawks 4-3.

Jalen Luypen, Lukas Dragicevic and Tyson Greenway also scored for the Americans (28-24-5-2).

Marcus Nguyen, Gabe Klassen and Kyle Chyzowski scored for the Winterhawks (36-17-3-3).

---

BRONCOS 8 OIL KINGS 0

EDMONTON, Alta. — Joey Rocha kicked out 24 shots to earn the shutout as the Swift Current Broncos kicked the Edmonton Oil Kings 8-0.

Connor Hvidston scored twice for the Broncos (28-27-1-2), while Josh Davies, Sam Ward, Josh Filmon, Caleb Wyrostok, Braeden Lewis and Brady Birnie netted singles.

Netminder Kolby Hay kicked out 42 of 50 shots for the Oil Kings (8-48-3-0).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 SILVERTIPS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Thomas Milic stopped 32 shots and earned a shutout as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds blanked the Everett Silvertips 5-0.

Reid Schaefer and Nico Myatovic each scored twice for the Western Conference-leading Thunderbirds (47-9-1-1), while Dylan Guenther netted a single.

Netminder Tyler Palmer stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Silvertips (30-25-2-1), and relief netminder Tim Metzger stopped 2-of-3.

---

WARRIORS 5 RAIDERS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jagger Firkus scored a goal and added an assist as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 5-3.

Ryder Korczak, Brayden Yager, Eric Alarie and Matthew Gallant also scored for the Warriors (36-22-0-3).

Keaton Sorensen, Evan Herman and Niall Crocker scored for the Raiders (25-31-3-0).

---

BLAZERS 7 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Olen Zellweger scored two goals and Logan Stankoven chipped in with three assists as the visiting Kamloops Blazers scorched the Kelowna Rockets 7-2.

Caedan Bankier, Connor Levis, Ryan Hofer, Daylan Kuefler and Kyle Masters also scored for the Blazers (40-11-4-2).

Andrew Cristall and Dylan Wightman scored for the Rockets (23-33-3-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press

