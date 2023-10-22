WHL roundup: Funk's five-point night helps Cougars beat Blazers 7-1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Zac Funk scored three goals and added two assists as the Prince George Cougars crushed the visiting Kamloops Blazers 7-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Hudson Thornton added two goals for the Cougars (8-3-0-0), while Terik Parascak and Riley Heidt netted singles. The Cougars led 4-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third.

Ashton Ferster scored at 18:19 of the third period for the Blazers (1-8-2-0), who were outshot 39-25.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 SILVERTIPS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Josh Zakreski scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Portland Winterhawks defeated the Everett Silvertips 5-1.

Ryder Thompson, Carter Sotheran, Josh Davies and Kyle Chyzowski also scored for the Western Conference-leading Winterhawks (8-1-0-0).

Jesse Heslop scored for the Silvertips (5-4-0-0).

---

BLADES 2 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Egor Sidorov scored the game-winning goal at 10:29 of the second period as the visiting Saskatoon Blades edged the Red Deer Rebels 2-1.

Easton Armstrong also scored for the Blades (8-2-0-0).

Jhett Larson scored for the Rebels (4-5-0-1).

---

ROCKETS 6 BLAZERS 5

KELOWNA, B.C. — Tij Iginla scored two goals and added an assist as the Kelowna Rockets edged the visiting Kamloops Blazers 6-5.

Andrew Cristall, Dylan Wightman, Marek Rocak and Gabriel Szturc also scored for the Rockets (6-4-1-0).

Kyren Gronick, Adam Titlbach, Mazden Leslie, Ty Halaburda and Tyler Thorpe scored for the Blazers (1-8-2-0).

---

WARRIORS 4 RAIDERS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jagger Firkus scored three goals as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1.

Brayden Yager also scored for the Warriors (7-5-0-0).

Cole Peardon scored for the Raiders (7-4-0-1).

---

WILD 4 WHEAT KINGS 3 (SO)

WENATCHEE — Kenta Isogai of the Wenatchee Wild scored the lone goal of the shootout as the hosts outlasted the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3.

Briley Wood, Conor Geekie and Isogai all scored for the Wild (5-6-1-0) in regulation time.

Brett Hyland scored twice for the Wheat Kings (5-6-2-1), while Andrei Maliavin netted a single.

---

ROYALS 4 CHIEFS 3 (OT)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Robin Sapousek's second goal of the game, at 4:31 of overtime. gave the Victoria Royals a 4-3 victory over the visiting Spokane Chiefs.

Nate Misskey and Ben Riche also scored for the Royals (6-5-0-0).

Conner Roulette, Lukáš Král and Ty Cheveldayoff scored for the Chiefs (4-3-2-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.

