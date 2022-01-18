WHL Roundup: Evan Herman leads Prince Albert Raiders past Red Deer Rebels 7-3

RED DEER, Alta. — Evan Herman had a power-play goal and added two assists as the Prince Albert Raiders skated past the Red Deer Rebels 7-3 on Monday in Western Hockey League play.

Remy Aquilon and Landon Kosior also scored on the power play for Prince Albert (15-18-2), while Hayden Pakkala, Reece Vitelli, Sloan Stanick and Harrison Lodewyk also found the back of the net.

Tikhon Chaika made 26 saves for the win.

Liam Keeler struck twice for Red Deer (23-11-3) and Arshdeep Bains added a goal.

Chase Coward started in net, stopping 15-of-19 shots in 41:42 of work. Connor Ungar turned aside 4-of-7 shots in relief.

The Raiders went 3 for 6 on the power play and the Rebels were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.



