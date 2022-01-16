WHL Roundup: Edmonton Oil Kings victorious in return from COVID-19 hiatus

EDMONTON — Dylan Guenther scored twice and assisted another to lead the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 5-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings in their return to Western Hockey League play after a nearly two-week pause.

Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist for the Oil Kings (25-9-2-1) while Logan Dowhaniuk and Carter Souch also scored. Sebastian Cossa made 27 saves.

Guenther has 19 goals this season.

Vincent Iorio, Landon Roberts and Ridly Greig, with his 18th on the year, scored for the Wheat Kings (17-14-2-2). Carson Bjarnason made 38 saves.

The Oil Kings outshot Brandon 43-30.

It was Edmonton's first game since a 5-2 loss at Prince Albert on Jan. 2.

The WHL suspended activities for the Oil Kings and two other teams – Moose Jaw and Red Deer – on Jan. 4 after multiple players and staff were added to the league's COVID-19 protocol list.

---

HITMEN 4 RAIDERS 1

CALGARY – Sean Tschigerl scored twice, and Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored one and assisted two others for Calgary's (14-12-3-2) second straight win. Zachary Wilson scored his first of the season in the first period for Prince Albert (14-18-1-1).

---

BLADES 4 BRONCOS 1

SASKATOON – Kyle Crnkovic led the way with two goals as the Blades (19-14-1-1) won their second straight. Tristen Robins had a goal and two assists for Saskatoon. Caleb Wyrostok scored for Swift Current (13-17-4-1).

---

ICE 5 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. – League-leading Winnipeg (28-5-2-0) scored four times in the second period. Gage Alexander made 25 saves and Carson Lambos scored twice and added one assist. Atley Calvert netted the lone goal in the first period for Moose Jaw (17-15-3-1).

---

HURRICANES 6 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Justin Hall had a hat trick and Logan Wormald provided three assists as Lethbridge (14-14-2-0) doubled up last-place Medicine Hat (7-23-3-1). Garin Bjorklund made 26 saves in the loss.

---

ROCKETS 9 ROYALS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. – Pavel Novak and Adam Kydd each had two goals and one assist, and goaltender Talyn Boyko shut the door with 22 saves as Kelowna (18-10-1-3) trounced Victoria. Brayden Schuurman scored his 20th of the season, on the power play, in the second period for the Royals (12-16-4-0).

---

COUGARS 4 GIANTS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. – Prince George (15-17-1-1) doubled up Vancouver on Koehn Ziemmer's two goals and Riley Heidt's three assists. Connor Horning had a goal and an assist for the Giants (15-17-2-0).

---

BLAZERS 6 CHIEFS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. – Kamloops (22-10-1-0) got 25 saves from Dylan Ernst and two goals from Daylan Kuefler for the shutout over Spokane (10-19-2-1).

---

AMERICANS 2 WINTERHAWKS 1 (SO)

PORTLAND – Dwayne Jean Jr. scored the only goal in the shootout to give Tri-City (11-17-4-0) its second win in a row. Jake Sloan scored in the second period for the Americans. Luca Cagnoni replied five minutes later for Portland (18-11-3-2), which saw its six-game win streak come to an end.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 SILVERTIPS 1

KENT, Wash. – Reid Schaefer had two goals and two assists, and Seattle (20-9-4-0) scored three times in the third period to triumph over Conference leaders Everett (25-7-2-2). Jackson Berezowski scored the lone goal for the Silvertips.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press

