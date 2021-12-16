WHL Roundup: Daniel Hauser has 28-save shutout as Ice blank Blades 6-0

In this article:

SASKATOON — Daniel Hauser stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Winnipeg Ice blanked the Saskatoon Blades 6-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Owen Pederson scored twice, including the eventual winner, to lead Winnipeg (24-4-1).

Connor McClennon, Matthew Savoie, Conor Geekie and Jack Finley rounded out the attack for the Ice.

Nolan Maier made 27 saves for Saskatoon (14-12-1).

Winnipeg was 2 for 3 on the power play and the Blades didn't score on their three man advantages.

---

REBELS 6 BRONCOS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Arshdeep Bains had a power-play goal and two assists to lead the Rebels past Swift Current.

Ben King had the eventual winner for Red Deer (18-9-2), while Jhett Larson, Kai Uchacz, Kyle Masters and Dallon Melin chipped in as well.

Josh Filmon replied for the Broncos (11-14-3).

---

OIL KINGS 5 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Jakub Demek had a power-play goal and a short-handed goal as Edmonton skated past the Hitmen.

Dawson Seitz, Jacob Boucher and Simon Kubicek also found the back of the net for the Oil Kings (20-6-3).

Billal Noori and Anton Astashevich scored in the first period for Calgary (11-10-4).

---

BLAZERS 3 ROYALS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Dylan Ernst stopped all nine shots he faced as the Blazers shut out Victoria.

Viktor Persson, Connor Levis and Josh Pillar supplied the offence for Kamloops (19-6-0).

Tyler Palmer made 48 saves in net for the Royals (8-12-4).

---

COUGARS 7 GIANTS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Koehn Ziemmer struck twice and added four assists to power the Cougars past Vancouver.

Craig Armstrong had a pair of goals, including the eventual winner, for Prince George (12-14-0). Hudson Thornton, Riley Heidt and Connor Bowie also scored.

Alex Cotton scored twice and Tanner Brown added one for the Giants (13-12-1).





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press