KENNEWICK, Wash.. - The Prince George Cougars shut out the Tri-City Americans 2-0 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (17-21-1-1) shut out the Americans (12-22-4-0) with goals from Caden Brown and Connor Bowie. Tyler Brennan faced 24 shots in net for Prince George.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press