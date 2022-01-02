WHL Roundup: Connor Bedard scores 4th goal of game in OT, Pats defeat Warriors 7-6

REGINA — Connor Bedard scored his fourth goal of the game in overtime to send the Regina Pats over the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-6 in a back-and-forth Western Hockey League game Saturday.

Bedard scored 4:38 in overtime for the Pats (14-17-0). He completed his hat trick early in the third period after scoring twice in the second. Bedard has 18 goals this season.

Cole Dubinsky and Logan Nijhoff had a goal and an assist apiece, and Drew Englot rounded out the offence for Regina.

Goalie Matthew Kieper gave up four goals on 16 shots after two periods. Drew Sim made seven saves in relief in the third period.

Robert Baco, Majid Kaddoura and Matthew Gallant scored once and assisted another for the Warriors (16-14-4), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

Jagger Firkus, Maximus Wanner and Tate Schofer also scored, while Carl Tetachuk made 43 saves on 50 shots.

Regina outshot Moose Jaw 50-25.

---

OIL KINGS 4 BLADES 1

SASKATOON – Jalen Luypen and Jaxsen Wiebe led Edmonton (24-8-3) to its second win in a row with a goal and an assist apiece. Nolan Maier made 36 saves in defeat for Saskatoon (17-14-2).

---

BLAZERS 7 COUGARS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Dylan Sydor had two goals and an assist, Tye Spencer had four helpers, and Dyland Garand stopped 15-of-16 pucks for Kamloops (21-9-1). Hudson Thornton scored a third-period consolation goal for Prince George (13-17-2).

---

ROCKETS 5 ROYALS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. – Jake Lee scored twice in the third period and added two assists to power Kelowna (16-9-3) to a fifth consecutive win. Bailey Peach replied with two goals for Victoria (12-14-4).

---

ICE 6 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Connor McClennon notched his 24th and 25th goals of the WHL season for Winnipeg (27-5-2) for the team's league-leading 27th victory. Nolan Orzeck had a goal and three assists. Reid Andresen replied for last-place Medicine Hat (6-20-4).

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 SILVERTIPS 6 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. – Gabe Klassen scored the shootout's only goal and Kyle Chyzowski had a four-point game (one goal, three assists) to lead Portland (16-11-4) to its fourth straight victory. Alex Swetlikoff had two goals and an assist for Everett (23-6-4), which saw its four-game win streak snapped.

Story continues

---

CHIEFS 5 AMERICANS 4

SPOKANE, Wash. – Erik Atchison netted his second of the game late in the third period as Spokane (10-17-3) handed Tri-City (9-16-4) its third straight loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press