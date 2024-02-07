WHL roundup: Calvert nets hat trick as Warriors drill Oil Kings 5-2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Atley Calvert scored three times in the first period and added an assist in the second as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Jagger Firkus and Martin Rysavy also scored for the Warriors (31-16-0-2), who were outshot 31-28 at Moose Jaw Events Centre. Lynden Lakovic chipped in with two assists.

Blake Fiddler and Roan Woodward scored for the Oil Kings (16-29-2-1), who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

The Warriors were 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Oil Kings went 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday night:

---

BLADES 3 HURRICANES 1

SASKATOON, Sask. — Fraser Minten had a goal and assist as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-1.

Misha Volotovski and Easton Armstrong also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (37-9-2-3), who outshot the Hurricanes 36-17.

Will Sharpe scored for the Hurricanes (24-21-3-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

BRONCOS 4 REBELS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Conor Geekie scored three goals, including the winner in the third period, as the Swift Current Broncos edged the visiting Red Deer Rebels 4-3.

Peyton Kettles also scored for the Broncos (25-18-4-2), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Kalan Lind, Ollie Josephson and Kai Uchacz scored for the Rebels (27-16-1-6), who outshot the Broncos 36-27.

---

TIGERS 5 PATS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Andrew Basha and Oasiz Wiesblatt each scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Regina Pats 5-2.

Gavin McKenna also scored for the Tigers (30-16-3-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Corban Almen and Sam Oremba scored for the Pats (18-26-4-2), who were outshot 20-19.

POKE CHECKS: Half of the team's in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings are in the WHL. The Saskatoon Blades are ranked No. 1 overall. The Portland Winterhawks are No. 6, followed by the Prince George Cougars at No. 7, Everett Silvertips at No. 9 and Moose Jaw Warriors at No. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press