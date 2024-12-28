WHL roundup: Brown paces Pats to 7-3 win over Wheat Kings

BRANDON, Man. — Caden Brown scored twice and Tye Spencer had a goal and assist as the visiting Regina Pats beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 7-3 in Western Hockey League action on Friday at Westoba Place.

Zach Pantelakis, Braxton Whitehead, Aleksey Chichkin and Zachary Lansard also scored for the Pats (9-17-4-2), who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third. Zackary Shantz, Cameron Kuzma and Keets Fawcett all had two assists.

Matteo Michels, Nolan Flamand and Caleb Hadland scored for the Wheat Kings (15-10-3-2), who were outshot 38-27. Dylan Ronald chipped in with two assists.

The Pats went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Wheaties were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Friday:

---

RAIDERS 2 BRONCOS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Luke Moroz scored at 15:04 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and lifted the Prince Albert Raiders to a 2-1 win over the visiting Swift Current Broncos.

Dayce Derkatch also scored for the Raiders (16-11-3-0), who were outshot 32-27 by the visitors.

Luke Mistelbacher scored for the Broncos (17-14-0-1), who went 1-for-4 on the power play.

---

BLADES 5 WARRIORS 2

SASKATOON, Sask. — Brandon Lisowsky had two goals and an assist and the Saskatoon Blades battled back from an early two-goal deficit to beat the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 5-2.

Morgan Tastad, Rowan Calvert and Ben Riche also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (18-10-2-2), who were outshot 30-27. Tyler Parr and Grayden Siepmann each had two assists.

Ethan Semeniuk and Lynden Lakovic scored for the Warriors (8-20-3-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third. Rilen Kovacevic chipped in with two assists.

---

HURRICANES 4 HITMEN 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Tristen Doyle had two goals and an assist and the Lethbridge Hurricanes blew by the visiting Calgary Hitmen 4-1.

Logan Wormald and Brayden Edwards, both with a goal and assist, also scored for the Hurricanes (18-11-1-1). Cameron Norrie chipped in with two assists.

Brandon Gorzynski scored for the Hitmen (17-10-3-1), who outshot the hosts 32-31.

---

OIL KINGS 5 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Kayden Stroeder had two goals and an assist and the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings drilled the Red Deer Rebels 5-1.

Blake Fiddler, Landon Hanson and Jack Toogood also scored for the Oil Kings (17-13-1-1), who outshot the Rebels 34-25.

Jaxon Fuder scored a power-play goal for the Rebels (15-15-1-2), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 4-1 heading into the third.

---

GIANTS 4 BLAZERS 3 (OT)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Cameron Schmidt scored 68 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Vancouver Giants to a 4-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers.

Adam Titlbach also had a goal and assist for the Giants (15-13-4-0), while Connor Levis and Jakob Oreskovic netted singles. Tyler Thorpe chipped in with two assists.

John Szabo had a goal and assist for the Blazers (12-18-3-0), while Emmitt Finnie and Conner Radke also scored.

The Blazers outshot the Giants 31-26. The Giants went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Blazers were 0-for-2.

---

COUGARS 2 ROYALS 1 (SO)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Koehn Ziemmer scored the lone goal in a three-round shootout to lift the visiting Prince George Cougars to a 2-1 win over the Victoria Royals.

Riley Heidt scored in the first period for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (19-9-3-2), who outshot the hosts 35-29.

Seth Fryer scored for the Royals (17-10-4-2) in the second period. Both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play.

---

CHIEFS 2 WILD 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sam Oremba scored at 4:03 of the third period to snap a 1-1 deadlock and lift the Spokane Chiefs to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Wenatchee Wild.

Cohen Harris also scored for the Chiefs (23-11-0-0) and Coco Armstrong added two assists.

Kenta Isogai scored for the Wild (11-17-3-1), who outshot the hosts 33-24.

Both teams went 1-for-5 on the power play.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 AMERICANS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alex Weiermair scored twice and captain Kyle Chyzowski added two assists as the Portland Winterhawks beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 5-3.

Carsyn Dyck, Diego Buttazzoni and Hudson Darby also scored for the Winterhawks (19-12-2-0), who outshot the visitors 40-36.

Jordan Gavin, Grady Martin and Brandon Whynott scored for the Americans (19-9-2-1). Both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 3

SEATTLE, Wash. — Carter Bear had a goal and two assists and the visiting Everett Silvertips edged the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3.

Cole Temple, Landon DuPont, Rylan Pearce and Shea Busch also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (26-5-2-1), who outshot the T-Birds 40-27.

Antonio Martorana scored twice for the Thunderbirds (11-20-2-1), while Coster Dunn netted a single and added an assist.

Both teams went 1-for-2 on the power play.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press