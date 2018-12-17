WHL Roundup: Brayden Watts scores twice as Giants edge Cougars 2-1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Brayden Watts scored twice as the Vancouver Giants edged the Prince George Cougars 2-1 in Western Hockey League action Sunday.

Watts fired home the game-winning goal on the power play at 19:10 of the third period. Davis Koch and Bowen Byram each had a pair of assists for the Giants (22-8-2), who are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Jackson Leppard scored the lone goal for the Cougars (11-19-3).

David Tendeck blocked 30 shots for Vancouver. Taylor Gauthier kicked out 32 shots for Prince George.

The Giants went 2 for 5 on the power play. The Cougars were scoreless in five chances with the man advantage.

---

CHIEFS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 5 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eli Zummack scored at 1:47 of overtime, while Adam Beckman scored twice and added a pair of helpers in regulation as Spokane pulled out a win over Seattle.

Luke Toporowski, Luc Smith and Noah King rounded out the scoring for the Chiefs (19-11-4), who won their third straight game. Matthew Wedman and Dillon Hamaliuk, both with two goals, and Nolan Volcan, with a single, scored for the Thunderbirds (11-16-4).

Dawson Weatherill turned aside 32 shots for Spokane. Liam Hughes kicked out 27 shots for Seattle.

The Chiefs' Bobby Russell was given a game misconduct for cross checking at 6:02 of the second period.

---

HURRICANES 6 HITMEN 4

CALGARY — Jordy Bellerive scored twice and added an assist as Lethbridge downed Calgary.

Logan Barlage knocked in the game-winning goal for the Hurricanes (18-9-6) at 9:49 of the third period. Taylor Ross, Dylan Cozens and Ty Prefontaine also scored for Lethbridge. Mark Kastelic, Bryce Bader, Kaden Elder and Riley Stotts answered for the Hitmen (15-15-4).

Carl Tetachuk stopped 24 shots for Lethbridge. Jack McNaughton kicked out 20 shots for Calgary.

---

OIL KINGS 7 ICE 4

EDMONTON — Brett Kemp scored twice and tacked on an assist as Edmonton defeated Kootenay.

Dylan Guenther added a pair of goals, while Vince Loschiavo, David Kope and Scott Atkinson rounded out the scoring for the Oil Kings (18-12-6). Cole Muir, River Fahey, Martin Bodak and Brad Ginnell found the back of the net for the Ice (8-22-6).

Todd Scott stopped 13-of-16 shots before being relieved by Dylan Myskiw, who saved 13-of-14 shots after coming in at 4:14 of the second period. Jesse Makaj turned aside 32 shots for Kootenay.

Kootenay's Peyton Krebs received a game misconduct at 19:50 of the third period.

---

AMERICANS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kyle Olson scored a short-handed goal in overtime and had another marker in regulation as Tri-City dropped Portland.

Riley Sawchuk added a pair for the Americans (17-12-2), who won their third straight game. Joachim Blichfeld, Ryan Hughes and Jared Freadrich answered for the Winterhawks (19-11-4).

Beck Warm made 31 saves for the victory. Shane Farkas stopped 32 shots in a losing effort.

---

The Canadian Press