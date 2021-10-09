WHL Roundup: Braden Holt perfect as Silvertips blank Winterhawks 4-0

EVERETT, Wash. — Braden Holt stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Everett Silvertips blanked the Portland Winterhawks 4-0 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Jackson Berezowski had a pair of goals for Everett (2-0-0), while Michal Gut and Alex Swetlikoff also scored.

Dante Giannuzzi made 22 saves for Portland (0-2-1).

Neither team scored on the power play. The Silvertips went 0 for 5 with the man advantage and the Winterhawks were 0 for 4.

---

GIANTS 6 COUGARS 4

LANGLEY, B.C. — Adam Hall scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Vancouver (2-0-0) topped Prince George (0-2-0).

---

ROYALS 6 ROCKETS 3

VICTORIA — Brayden Schuurman capped off his hat trick with an empty-net goal as the Royals (1-1-0) doubled Kelowna (0-1-0).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tyrel Bauer and Conner Roulette had goals late in the third period to lift Seattle (2-0-0) over the Chiefs (0-2-1).

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 RAIDERS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Ridly Greig and Ben Thornton had two goals apiece as the Wheat Kings (1-2-0) skated past Prince Albert (0-3-0).

---

WARRIORS 3 PATS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Cade Hayes struck twice and Matthew Gallant had the eventual winner as the Warriors (2-1-0) edged Regina (2-2-0).

---

TIGERS 4 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Lukas Svejkovsky had a hat trick to propel Medicine Hat (1-2-0) past the Rebels (2-2-0).

---

OIL KINGS 2 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Jacob Boucher and Simon Kubicek had goals in the second and third periods respectively as Edmonton (3-1-0) rallied past the Broncos (2-2-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press