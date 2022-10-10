WHL roundup: Bjarnason shines in net as Wheat Kings tip Hitmen

CALGARY — The Brandon Wheat Kings gave extra thanks to netminder Carson Bjarnason on Monday after he stopped 41 of 43 shots to help his Manitoba squad defeat the host Calgary Hitmen 3-2 in Western Hockey League action.

Despite controlling puck possession, the shot clock and quality scoring chances, the Hitmen couldn't solve Bjarnason, who faced 16 shots in the first period, 14 in the second and 13 in the final frame at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nolan Ritchie's power-play goal at 10:37 of the third period proved to be the winning goal. Rylen Roersma and Jake Chiasson also scored for the Wheat Kings, who improved their record to 2-2-1-0.

David Adaszynski and Zac Funk scored for the Hitmen, who slipped to 2-1-1-1.

The Wheat Kings went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Hitmen went 1-for-7. Brandon led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.

