WHL Roundup: Bellows leads the way, Winterhawks topple Royals 8-5

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kieffer Bellows scored twice and added an assist as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Victoria Royals 8-5 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Skyler McKenzie and Cody Glass each had a goal and two helpers for the Winterhawks (32-18-4) while Ryan Hughes' goal at 7:29 of the third period stood up as the winner. Conor MacEachern, Mason Mannek and Joachim Blichfeld also scored for Portland.

Tyler Soy led the Royals (32-19-4) with a hat trick as Kaid Oliver and Matthew Phillips added the other Victoria goals.

Cole Kehler made 23 saves for the win as Dean McNabb allowed seven goals on 43 shots in a losing cause.

The Winterhawks went 0 for 3 on the power play while the Royals went 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

---

ROCKETS 4 GIANTS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Brodan Salmond made 25 saves as the Rockets downed Vancouver to avoid a third straight loss.

Conner Bruggen-Cate, Kole Lind, Carsen Twarynski and Dillon Dube scored for Kelowna (33-16-4).

Davis Koch kept the Giants (28-17-8) from being blanked. David Tendeck turned away 32-of-35 shots in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 3 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Riley Woods' short-handed goal at 18:04 of the second period stood as the winner as Spokane beat the Blazers to improve to 6-0-2 in its last eight games.

Luke Toporowski and Ethan McIndoe also scored for the Chiefs (28-19-5) while Dawson Weatherill kicked out 21 shots for the victory.

Brodi Stuart scored for Kamloops (24-25-4). Dylan Ferguson stopped 29-of-31 shots in a losing cause.

---

REBELS 3 HITMEN 2 (SO)

RED DEER, Alta. — Kristian Reichel scored in the shootout as the Rebels earned at least a point in their eighth straight game by beating Calgary.

Mason McCarty and Chris Douglas scored in regulation for Red Deer (16-25-13), which is 6-0-2 in its last eight. Ethan Anders made 29 saves for the win.

Conner Chaulk and Tristen Nielsen replied for the Hitmen (16-30-7). Nick Schenider stopped 38 shots in a losing cause.

---

TIGERS 6 OIL KINGS 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Michael Bullion made 33 saves as the Tigers used a four-goal first period to topple Edmonton.

Tyler Preziuso, David Quenneville, Ryan Chyzowski, Mark Rassell, Gary Haden and Josh Williams scored for the Tigers (27-22-7), who snapped a four-game slide.

Josh Dechaine turned away 33 shots for the Oil Kings (14-31-7).

---

RAIDERS 4 ICE 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jordy Stallard scored his second of the night at 18:42 of the third period to lift the Raiders over Kootenay.

Curtis Miske had a goal and two assists and Spencer Moe also scored for Prince Albert (22-20-11), which got 20 saves from Ian Scott. The Raiders are 6-0-3 in their last nine outings.

Cameron Hausinger, Sebastian Streu and Alec Baer scored for the Ice (23-28-3), who have dropped five in a row. Duncan McGovern kicked out 30-of-34 shots in a losing cause.

---

The Canadian Press