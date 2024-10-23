WHL Roundup: Behm dominant as Blazers double up Royals 6-3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nathan Behm put up a six-point performance Tuesday as his Kamloops Blazers topped the Victoria Royals 6-3 in Western Hockey League play.

Behm scored a hat trick and contributed three assists, while Emmitt Finnie had two goals and two helpers for the Blazers (5-5-1). Tommy Lafreniere also scored.

The Royals (6-2-2) took an early lead on goals from Brayden Boehm and Cole Reschny in the first nine minutes of the game. Markus Loponen also found the back of the net before the end of the opening frame.

Kamloops took control midway through the second period and scored four unanswered goals to close out the game.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, SASK. — Arjun Bawa scored a goal and notched an assist as Seattle (5-6-1) took a 4-1 victory over Moose Jaw (3-6-2). The loss extended the Warriors' winless skid to five games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press