WHL roundup: Bedard scores 4 goals in Pats win over Hitmen

REGINA — The Regina Pats welcomed Connor Bedard home from the world junior hockey championship on Sunday, and the MVP for Team Canada responded by scoring four goals and adding two assists as the Pats defeated the Calgary Hitmen 6-2 in Western Hockey League action.

Bedard, a key figure in Canada's gold-medal victory in Halifax and Moncton, is expected to be the top pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Tanner Howe and Alexander Suzdalev also scored for the Pats (19-19-1-1), who were outshot 44-27.

Carson Wetsch and Jacob Wright scored for the Hitmen (21-12-3-1).

ICE 6 WINTERHAWKS 3

WINNIPEG, Man. — Zach Benson scored three times and added an assist as the Winnipeg ICE dumped the visiting Portland Winterhawks 6-3.

Matthew Savoie had two goals and two assists for the winners, while Carson Lambos also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading ICE (29-5-0-0). Ty Nash chipped in with two assists.

Ryan McCleary, Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Marcus Nguyen scored for the Winterhawks (26-6-2-1-), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third. Dawson Pasternak chipped in with two assists for Portland, who outshot the ICE 41-31.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press