WHL roundup: Bedard nets 5 points as Pats whip Warriors 7-3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Connor Bedard scored three goals and added two assists as the visiting Regina Pats tripped the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Zack Stringer, Braxton Whitehead, Parker Berge and Riley Ginnell also scored for the Pats (33-28-3-1), who were outshot 48-23, but led 3-1 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.

Pats goaltender Drew Sim stopped 45 of 48 shots.

Martin Rysavy, Tate Schofer and Jagger Firkus scored for the Warriors (39-23-0-3).

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

ICE 4 RAIDERS 1

WINNIPEG, Man. — Zack Ostapchuk scored a goal and added an assist as the Winnipeg IICE defeated the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 4-1.

Ben Zloty, Evan Friesen and Connor McClennon also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading ICE (54-9-1-0).

Carter Anderson scored for the Raiders (27-35-3-0).

---

BLAZERS 5 ROCKETS 4 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Logan Stankoven scored at 2:19 of overtime as the visiting Kamloops Blazers edged the Kelowna Rockets 5-4.

Connor Levis scored twice for the Blazers (47-11-4-2), while Olen Zellweger and Ryan Hofer netted singles.

Andrew Cristall scored twice for the Rockets (26-36-4-0), while Carson Golder and Dylan Wightman added singles.

---

BLADES 3 WHEAT KINGS 2

SASKATOON, Sask. — Justin Lies scored the game-winning goal at 16:04 of the second period as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2.

Charlie Wright, Josh Pillar and Justin Lies also scored for the Blades (46-144-1).

Nolan Flamand and Caleb Hadland scored for the Wheat Kings (26-32-8-0).

---

BRONCOS 3 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Mathew Ward scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Swift Current Broncos edged the Red Deer Rebels 3-1.

Drew Englot and Josh Filmon also scored for the Broncos (29-32-1-3).

Hunter Mayo scored for the Rebels (42-18-3-3).

---

HURRICANES 6 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — Tyson Laventure scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes squashed the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1.

Logan Wormald, Noah Chadwick, Nolan Bentham, Miguel Marques and Blake Swetlikoff also scored for the Hurricanes (35-24-3-3).

Loick Daigle scored for the Oil Kings (9-51-4-0).

---

HITMEN 2 TIGERS 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brayden Peters stopped 23 shots and earned the shutout as the visiting Calgary Hitmen blanked the Medicine Hat Tigers 2-0.

Sean Tschigerl and Carter Yakemchuk scored for the Hitmen (28-28-5-3).

Netminder Beckett Langkow stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Tigers (28-27-8-1)

---

SILVERTIPS 4 GIANTS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Aidan Sutter scored a goal and added two assists as the Everett Silvertips defeated the visiting Vancouver Giants 4-1.

Kaden Hammell, Beau Courtney and Andrew Petruk also scored for the Silvertips (32-30-2-1)

Ty Thorpe scored for the Giants (26-30-5-3).

---

ROYALS 7 COUGARS 6 (SO)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Brayden Schuurman scored the only goal in a three-round shootout as the visiting Victoria Royals upset the Prince George Cougars 7-6.

Schuurman scored twice during regulation time for the Royals (16-43-6-1), while Nate Misskey, Luke Rybinski, Riley Gannon and Teague Patton netted singles.

Koehn Ziemmer scored twice for the Cougars (35-24-6-1), while Caden Brown, Riley Heidt, Bauer Dumanski and Zac Funk each scored once.

---

AMERICANS 8 CHIEFS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jordan Gavin and Parker Bell each scored twice as the Tri-City Americans defeated the visiting Spokane Chiefs 8-2.

Deagan McMillan, Jalen Luypen, Adam Mechura and Reese Belton scored once for the Americans (31-26-5-3).

Kooper Gizowski and Jake Gudelj scored for the Chiefs (14-42-4-5).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kyle Crnkovic scored twice as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds topped the Portland Winterhawks 4-2.

Nico Myatovic and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Western Conference-leading Thunderbirds (52-9-1-2).

Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Jack O'Brien scored for the Winterhawks (39-19-4-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press