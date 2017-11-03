WHL Roundup: Andrusiak leads Thunderbirds in 3-1 win over Oil Kings

EDMONTON — Zack Andrusiak scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 on Thursday to extend their Western Hockey League win streak to four games.

Austin Strand opened the scoring with a power-play goal midway through the second period for the Thunderbirds (9-5-1) and Nolan Volcan added an empty-netter with 22 seconds remaining in the third.

Jantzen Leslie had the lone goal form Edmonton (5-9-2), which lost for the third straight game.

Matt Berlin turned aside 30 shots for the win. Oil Kings goaltender Boston Bilous made 16 saves in the losing effort.

Seattle was 1 for 3 on the power play while Edmonton failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 5 RAIDERS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 16 minutes into the third period, as the Warriors routed Prince Albert.

Brayden Burke had a goal and two assists for Moose Jaw (12-4-0) and Luke Burzan and Tanner Jeanot also scored. Brett Howden chipped in with three assists.

Brett Leason and Devon Skoleski scored for the Raiders (6-5-3). Both goals were unassisted.

---

The Canadian Press