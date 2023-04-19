WHL playoffs: Warriors crush ICE 8-4, lead series 2-1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The Moose Jaw Warriors skated in the shadows of the record-setting Winnipeg ICE for most of the Western Hockey League season.

Now, after three games in their Eastern Conference semifinal series, they have everyone's attention.

The Warriors defeated the visiting ICE 8-4 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Jagger Firkus and Lynden Lakovic each scored twice for the Warriors, with Ryder Korczak, Eric Alarie, Cosmo Wilson and Martin Rysavy netting singles. Brayden Yager chipped in with four assists.

Zach Ostapchuk, Briley Wood, Vladislav Shilo and Josh Medernach scored for the ICE, who outshot the Warriors 29-25.

The Warriorrs went 2-for-2 on the power play while the ICE went 0-for-2.

Game 4 in the series is Wednesday night in Moose Jaw.

Elsewhere in the WHL

---

REBELS 3 BLADES 1

(Red Deer leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

RED DEER, Alta. — Frantisek Formanek, Dwayne Jean Jr. and Kalan Lind each scored as the Red Deer Rebels defeated the visiting Saskatoon Blades 3-1 to take a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Trevor Wong scored for the Blades, who were outshot 26-23.

Game 4 in the series is Wednesday night in Red Deer.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 8 COUGARS 1

(Seattle leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Dylan Guenther scored twice and Brad Lambert chipped in with a goal and five assists as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds crushed the Prince George Cougars 8-1 to take a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Reid Schaefer, Colton Dach, Jared Davidson, Gracyn Sawchyn and Mekai Sanders also scored for the T-Birds, who led 4-0 after the first, and took a 7-1 lead into the third.

Chase Wheatcroft scored for the Cougars, who were outshot 40-20.

Game 4 in the series is Wednesday in Prince George.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press