WHL playoffs: Pats force Game 7 showdown after beating Blades 5-3

REGINA — Alexander Suzdalev scored twice and teammate Connor Bedard added a goal and three assists as the Regina Pats defeated the visiting Saskatoon Blades 5-3 in Western Hockey League playoff action on Saturday night.

With the win, the Pats tied the best-of-seven, first-round series 3-3, forcing a Game 7 showdown on Monday night in Saskatoon, Sask.

Tanner Howe and Zackary Shantz also scored for the Pats. Stanislav Svozil chipped in with three assists.

Trevor Wong scored twice for the Blades, while Jayden Wiens netted a single. Charlie Wright chipped in with two assists.

Both teams had 17 shots on goal. The Pats went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Blades were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (OT)

Portland wins best-of-seven series 4-1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored at 9:47 of overtime as the Portland Winterhawks edged the visiting Everett Silvertips 3-2 to win their best-of-seven playoff series in five games.

Gabe Klassen and James Stefan also scored for the Winterhawks, who outshot the Silvertips 43-21.

Austin Roest and Jackson Berezowski scored for the Silvertips, who took a 2-1 lead into the third period. Raphael Pelletier chipped in with two assists.

Both teams went 2-for-5 on the power play.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press